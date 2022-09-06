Windes Named One of the 2022 Best Firms to Work For in the Country
“We gratefully accept this recognition from Accounting Today, which marks our fourth “Best Places to Work” award of the year – a resounding confirmation that our people-first approach works.”LONG BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Windes, a leading California accounting and advisory firm, has been named one of the “2022 Best Firms to Work For” in the country by Accounting Today.
— James Cordova, Managing Partner
This awards program is designed to identify, recognize, and honor the best employers in the public accounting profession. Recognition is bestowed to the top 100 firms in the country.
Accounting firms across the United States entered the two-part survey process to determine Accounting Today’s “Best Firms to Work For.” The first part evaluated each nominated company’s workplace policies, practices, philosophy, systems, and demographics. The second part consisted of an employee survey to measure the employee experience. The combined scores determined the top firms and the final ranking. This is the eighth time Windes has been nationally recognized for its achievements in workplace satisfaction.
Managing Partner James Cordova said, “Today, we celebrate this achievement while also recognizing that now is not the time for complacency. Our actions will stay aligned with our values, and we will keep discovering better ways to empower our team, defy limitations, and go home at the end of each day proud of what we do.”
This national recognition follows the recent announcements of Windes being named in both the “2022 Best Places to Work” in Los Angeles County by the Los Angeles Business Journal and in Orange County by the Orange County Business Journal, as well as being recognized as a “Best Places to Work SoCal 2022” by Best Companies Group.
