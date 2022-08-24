Gov. Spencer Cox declares a State of Emergency for Moab, other southern Utah towns affected by devastating floods 

SALT LAKE CITY (Aug. 23, 2022) – Gov. Spencer Cox has issued a State of Emergency in response to the recent flooding in Grand, Emery and Wayne counties. The declaration raises awareness of the dangers of flash flooding and allows the state to continue offering state assistance to local governments as needed.

“We’ve seen destructive flash floods tear through communities, damage homes and businesses, and endanger lives throughout southern Utah. State government remains ready to offer emergency coordination and expertise as these areas recover and rebuild,” said Gov. Cox. “We also urge everyone to take flash flood warnings very seriously. We mourn the loss of Jetal Agnihotri of Tucson and pray for her loved ones. About 170 individuals spent 1,700 hours on search and rescue and we can’t thank them enough for their relentless efforts.”

Representatives from the Utah Department of Public Safety have been monitoring flood conditions, debris flows and mudslides throughout the state. The Office of Emergency Management was on the scene in Moab to offer support and assistance to local government officials.

Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson visited with Moab Mayor Joette Langianese and members of the Grand County Commission and Moab City Council today as well as a number of businesses and other sites to survey the devastation.

“I’m shocked by the size and scope of the flooding that swept through Moab causing damage to homes, businesses, and local infrastructure,” Lt. Gov. Henderson said. “Fortunately, I’m hopeful for a full recovery. Moab is open for business and the cleanup is well underway. If you want to help, here’s how: Visit Moab. Locals need your business and support – now more than ever.”

Emergency Order 2022-5 goes into effect immediately and will stay in effect for 30 days.

###