Shares rebound on banking, mining and securities stocks

HÀ NỘI, VIETNAM, August 24 - Stocks recovered on Tuesday, bolstered by the growth of the banking, mining and securities stocks groups.

On the Hồ Chí Minh Stock Exchange (HoSE), the VN-Index gained 0.82 per cent to close at 1,270.81 points.

The index had dropped 0.69 per cent to close Monday at 1,260.43 points.

Market breadth was positive with 140 decliners and 308 gainers.

Some 565 million shares were traded on the southern exchange, worth VNĐ14 trillion (US$597.5 million).

The VN30-Index, which tracks the performance of the 30 largest stocks by market capitalisation and liquidity on HoSE, gained 0.51 per cent to reach 1,292.00 points. In the basket, 22 stocks climbed, two stayed flat and six slid.

Banking stocks gained ground with most of the stocks in the basket rising, including Vietinbank (CTG), Asia Commercial Bank (ACB), Vibank (VIB) and Tien Phong Bank (TPB), National Commercial Joint Stock Bank (NVB), Vietcombank (VCB), Military Bank (MBB), Bank for Investment and Development of Vietnam (BID), Techcombank (TCB) and Sacombank (STB).

VPBank (VPB) was the only decliner in the banking group.

The securities group was also hit strongly with two giants SSI Securities Inc (SSI) and VNDirect Securities Co (VND) dropping 2.8 per cent and 2.5 per cent, respectively.

Energy stocks also attracted cash flow with gainers such as Việt Nam National Petroleum Group (PLX), Bình Sơn Refining and Petrochemical Company Limited (BSR), PV Power (POW), PetroVietnam Technical Services Corporation (PVS), PetroVietnam Drilling and Well Services Corporation (PVD) and Drilling Mud Joint Stock Corporation (PVC).

On a sector basis, 23 out of 25 sector indices on the stock market gained ground, including oil and gas, banking, wholesale, construction, rubber production, IT and logistics, agriculture, real estate, food and beverage, retail, seafood production, construction materials, securities, and plastic and chemical production.

Losers, meanwhile, included insurance and healthcare.

The HNX-Index on the Hà Nội Stock Exchange (HNX) rose 1.5 per cent to close Tuesday at 299.14 points.

The index had lost 1.08 per cent to close Monday at 294.73 points.

More than 89.5 million shares were traded on the northern exchange, worth VNĐ1.9 trillion. — VNS