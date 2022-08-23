DLNR News Release: Urban And Community Forestry Grant Opportunity

(HONOLULU) – Trees are critical when it comes to our community and lifestyle. So how can we support them to make the places we live, work, and play more healthy, sustainable, and resilient?

DLNR’s Division of Forestry and Wildlife (DOFAW) invites applicants for the U.S. Forest Service’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law Grant to support forest action plan priorities in urban and community forestry.

Funding is awarded through a competitive process with emphasis on priorities including:

Climate change mitigation

Education & outreach

Emergency management

Human health & wellbeing

Invasive species and urban forest resilience

Ordinances & legislation

Urban tree care

Water quality & green infrastructure

Wildland urban interface

Priority will be given to proposals that address equity and environmental justice and support disadvantaged communities.

Requests can be between $10,000 to $50,000 with no match requirement. Applications are due by September 30, 2022, at 5 P.M. (HST).

RESOURCES

For more information, visit https://dlnr.hawaii.gov/forestry/lap/kaulunani/grants/

Online Application: https://www.cognitoforms.com/HawaiiDivisionOfForestryAndWildlife/DOFAWUrbanAndCommunityForestryBipartisanInfrastructureLawBILFundingRequestForInterest

Media Contact:

Madison Rice

Communications Specialist

Hawai’i Department of Land and Natural Resources

[email protected]

808-587-0396