Governor Abbott Reappoints Holder, Jenkins To Jefferson And Orange County Board Of Pilot Commissioners

TEXAS, August 23 - August 23, 2022 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has reappointed Charles E. “Charlie” Holder and William G. “Will” Jenkins, III to the Jefferson and Orange County Board of Pilot Commissioners for terms set to expire on August 22, 2024. The Board has exclusive jurisdiction over the pilot services provided in Jefferson or Orange County, including intermediate stops and landing places for vessels on navigable streams wholly or partially located in the Board's jurisdiction.

Charles E. “Charlie” Holder of Vidor is President and CEO of Advantage Testing, Home Instead Senior Care, and Share Holders, LLC. He is a member of Entrepreneurs Organization, Chairman of the Betterment for Seniors Foundation Board, board member of Meals on Wheels of Jefferson, Orange, and Hardin Counties, and the Founder of the Be a Santa to a Senior program in Southeast Texas. Holder attended Lamar University and received a Master’s in Entrepreneurship from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

William G. “Will” Jenkins, III of Beaumont is Vice President and General Manager at Giglio Distributing Company. He is Chair of the Wholesale Beer Distributors of Texas Board of Directors, Executive Board Member of the Hazel and Floyd Mack Scout Foundation, and Assistant Scout Master to Troop 85. He is a board member of Coastal Conservation Association – Golden Triangle and Vice President of Marketing for Three Rivers Council. Jenkins received a Bachelor of Business Administration in Marketing from Texas A&M University