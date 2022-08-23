Submit Release
Arrest Made in a Homicide: 2300 Block of Chester Street, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch have announced an arrest has been made in a homicide that occurred on Wednesday, November 24, 2021, in the 2300 block of Chester Street, Southeast.

 

At approximately 12:47 pm, members of the Seventh District responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, members located a juvenile male victim, unconscious and unresponsive, suffering from an apparent accidental self-inflicted gunshot wound from the suspect’s firearm that was unsecured inside the residence. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the victim to an area hospital. After all life-saving efforts failed, the victim was pronounced dead.

 

The decedent has been identified as 1-year-old Legend Wheeler, of Southeast, DC.

 

On Tuesday, August 23, 2022, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested a 23-year-old JD Wheeler, of Northeast, DC. He was charged with Second Degree Murder.

 

 

