SynsorMed, Healthy Blue LA, & TechPlug Partner on Hypertension Clinical Study to aid New Orleans Underserved Community

SynsorMed announced that it will conduct a blood pressure monitoring clinical research study in New Orleans, LA, to address its underserved community.

Health equity is a top priority for Healthy Blue, New Orleans and all of Louisiana because without it, some people unjustly experience poorer health outcomes and higher death rates.” — Dr. Christy Valentine, President of Healthy Blue

NEW ORLEANS, LOUSIANA, UNITED STATES, August 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SynsorMed, a leader in Remote Patient Monitoring and Remote Therapeutic Monitoring healthcare, is pleased to announce that they will conduct a blood pressure monitoring clinical research study in New Orleans, LA to address its underserved community.

The study aims to provide remote care services to communities of need in New Orleans.

“Cardiovascular deaths related to high blood pressure, which many call a silent killer, continued to rise over the last two decades, according to recent studies, which also showed unambiguous health inequities. In those studies, African Americans had a nearly twofold higher mortality rate than their white peers for hypertension-related heart disease deaths,” stated Theo Harvey, CEO and Co-Founder of SynsorMed.

Harvey noted that “Black residents in New Orleans are twice more likely to die from HIV, kidney disease, cancer, and diabetes.”

“Health equity is a top priority for Healthy Blue, New Orleans and all of Louisiana because without it, some people unjustly experience poorer health outcomes and higher death rates,” said Dr. Christy Valentine, President of Healthy Blue. “We are all in alignment that more needs to be done to find ways to create equal opportunities for people to achieve optimal health, so Healthy Blue will continue to step up and promote health equity efforts that improve health and lives across all communities.”

The study will recruit patients to enlist 100 -150 participants in remote blood pressure studies. Once participants are enrolled, SynsorMed will provide monitoring services and data on patient progress metrics over the next six months.

The New Orleans clinical sites are:

• Asche Cultural Arts Center

• Tulane Free Clinic

• St. Thomas Clinic

• Inclusive Care (FQHC)

Dr. Courtney Washington, a New Orleans Physician, is the principal investigator for this study. She shared her thoughts on the study and why it is necessary for the city of New Orleans. “Hypertension is one of the leading causes of heart attacks and strokes, especially in minority populations. Many studies on hypertension are lacking data on people of color. This study will provide better, more accurate data hypertension diagnosis and management” - Dr. Washington.

SynsorMed services will be FREE during the 6-month study/pilot.

“In our work at The Lab by TECHPLUG powered by Healthy Blue, we know this study can help improve the lives of the people in our community. We are excited to partner with SynsorMed and Dr. Washington in this important work in the community,” Kornelius Bankston, Managing Partner, TECHPLUG.

For more information, visit SynsorMed.com or see the New Orleans Community Health Assessment Here.

About SynsorMed: SynsorMed Inc. is the premier digital health platform that encourages patient engagement and compliance. SynsorMed reduces costly chronic disease readmissions, delivers personalized care, and provides data for value-based care models. SynsorMed combines telehealth, remote patient monitoring, and analytics to ease healthcare’s journey toward better patient health.

