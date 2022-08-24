IOWA STATE PATROL SEEKS A SPOT IN THE 2023 AAST CRUISER CALENDAR

August 23, 2022

DES MOINES, Iowa - The Iowa State Patrol is looking to find it's way into the 9th annual American Association of State Troopers Best-Looking Cruiser contest. The public is encouraged to cast their vote for the Iowa State Patrol cruiser by this Thursday, August 25. The top 12 states receiving votes in the contest will have their photo included in the 2023 AAST Cruiser Calendar.

Proceeds of calendar sales will benefit the American Association of State Troopers Foundation, which provides educational scholarships to dependents of member troopers.

The AAST calendar contest rewards creative and impactful photo submissions in an effort to help promote the lives and work of State Troopers across the country. This year, renowned Des Moines-based photographer Mirza Kudic photographed an Iowa State Patrol Dodge squad car featuring the Iowa State Capitol in Des Moines.

CAST YOUR VOTES TODAY: One vote may be cast from each electronic device. Votes are being collected through Thursday, August 25, at Noon (5:00 p.m. EST) through this free Survey Monkey link: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/bestlookingcrusier2021

Currently, the Patrol sits at 21st place with 4,478 votes, and needs at least to surpass 11,200 votes to earn a spot in next year's calendar.

Let's Go Iowa!