H&S Vinyl, The First Black Owned Arts & Crafts Store in Dallas-Fort Worth, Set to Open Second Location This Fall
The family-owned and operated store’s second location will sell art supplies, crafting materials and offer educational resources to the Terrell community
We are thrilled to bring some creativity to Terrell, TX and become a destination for families to shop and spark new ideas”DALLAS, TEXAS, USA, August 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- H&S Vinyl, the first black owned arts & crafts store in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, is set to open its second location in Terrell, TX fall 2022. The family owned and operated shop will sell an array of crafting materials and customizable items including shirts, aprons, drinkware, hats, crafting tools and custom clothing. The first location opened December 2018 in Mesquite, TX.
“We are thrilled to bring some creativity to our community and become a destination for families to shop and spark new ideas,” said Susan Dixon, Owner of H&S Vinyl. “Whether you’re looking to start a new DIY project, find a new hobby or create a distinctive look, the team at H&S Vinyl can provide the tools and education to help you tap into your creativity. We are incredibly proud of our family-owned and operated store, and we look forward to serving the city of Terrell.” Dixon said.
"We are honored and excited to welcome H&S Vinyl to the City of Terrell. The Chamber is an essential partner for local businesses, and we look forward the store’s grand opening,” said Angie Cooper, Vice President, Terrell Chamber of Commerce. “We hope the community will be delighted by the creative tools, educational resources and new experiences that H&S Vinyl will bring to the community”.
Owner Susan Dixon’s passion for art and creativity grew after starting crafting projects with her youngest daughter, Sydney. As they continued the hobby, she quickly discovered there were no known crafting stores in the southeast Dallas area. Susan and her husband, Howard, then decided to turn a family hobby into a storefront to inspire creativity in others. The Dixons selected Terrell because it is the gateway to and from East Texas with small town charm and the potential to become a thriving marketplace for creatives.
H&S Vinyl’s new store will be located at 301 Tanger Dr #210, Terrell, TX 75160 and will be open from 10am to 8pm, Monday through Saturday and from 11am-7pm on Sunday.
Media Contact: The 317 West Firm | hello@317westfirm.com
###
Mrs. Susan Dixon
H&S Vinyl
susand@hsvinyldallas.com