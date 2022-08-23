Message of support for hydrogen development at Port of Belledune

CANADA, August 23 - FREDERICTON (GNB) – The following statement was issued today by Premier Blaine Higgs:

On behalf of the government of New Brunswick, I am excited by the possibility of being part of an Atlantic Canadian solution for supplying clean energy, like hydrogen production, to the world.

New Brunswick is well positioned and ready to partner with its allies and the private sector in the development of clean energy and energy security.

Clean energy has been one of our province’s seven priority sectors of growth, and the Port of Belledune’s recent announcement on hydrogen presents a significant opportunity for our province to move forward on cleaner and greener projects.

I congratulate all partners involved, and we look forward to working with the private sector and the federal government as we move forward on this exciting project and many more to come.

23-08-22