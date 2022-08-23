Flying Magazine Names Blue Line Aviation One of The Top Flight Schools in America

Flying Magazine recognizes the accelerated training program at Blue Line Aviation and names them one of the Top Flight Schools in America, one of only four schools to make the list.

SMITHFIELD, N.C., Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FLYING determined the top flight schools to consider when choosing where to pursue a professional career as a pilot and Blue Line Aviation is proud to be named on the top of the list. Blue Line Aviation is one of only four schools to receive the distinction.

FLYING researched flight schools across the country, breaking each program down to provide a look into the overall experience. They then ranked each program based on four categories: Career partnerships, value, fleet, facilities and location.

FLYING says "Blue Line Aviation would be the perfect fit for student pilots looking to be immersed in training from day one. The short, accelerated training schedule gives life to a new career in months instead of years."

Founder Trey Walters is proud of the Blue Line Aviation team. "We are thankful to be awarded the honor of being ranked among the top flight schools in the nation. Our team has been working hard to be a well known brand. Not just the name, which pays tribute to our Law Enforcement community, Blue Line wants to be known for excellence, integrity, safety, and our ability to deliver what other schools can't. Our team routinely does the "impossible," while continuing to innovate in an industry in desperate need of innovation. We appreciate this recognition as validation that our efforts remain significant and impactful."

Adam Walters, President of Blue Line Aviation adds "When everyone inside an organization commits themself to excellence, then success will take care of itself. Being ranked among the top flight training organizations in the country is a testament to that commitment that everyone within our organization carries with them each day. The little things that every member of the organization does to strive beyond what is required has propelled us to the very top. I am forever proud of the people that work within our walls to turn our students' dreams into reality."

Blue Line Aviation is experiencing exceptional growth since moving to new facilities in 2022. Blue Line opened a 50,000 square foot facility at KJNX that is taking students from zero experience to fully certified, professional pilots in just under six months . The new facility is a brand new learning environment that allows students to be completely immersed in their training and education. The facility includes Blue Line Aviation , Blue Line Technical Services (Aircraft Maintenance), Sparkchasers Aircraft Services (Avionics Upgrades) and Low and Slow Smokehouse (BBQ Restaurant).

The career pilot program at Blue Line is designed to launch your aviation career in as little as 5 1/2 months. Blue Line will take you from zero time to Multi-Engine Instructor faster than any of the competition.

Blue Line Aviation is located at 3149B Swift Creek Road, in Smithfield, North Carolina, and was established in 2012.

