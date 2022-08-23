Beauty Devices Market Size 2022-2027, Segmentation, CAGR, Demand, Future Investments, Opportunities & Trends

The global beauty devices market Size in 2022 is Estimated to Grow at a Modest CAGR of 19.27% with In-depth Insights by top manufacturers, regional outlook and forecast upto 2027

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Beauty Devices Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027,” offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the global beauty devices market share. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the market.

The global beauty devices market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 19.27% during 2022-2027.

Industry Overview and Application:

Beauty devices are exclusively customized to improve physical appearance and maintain personal hygiene. They can be categorized into acne devices, steamer machines, hair removal tools, skin derma rollers, hair care devices, etc. These beauty devices are available in both handheld and fixed models and mostly operate on electricity, battery, or manual mode. They assist in treating several skin conditions, including wrinkles, pigmentation, blemishes, age spots, freckles, etc. As a result, beauty devices are extensively utilized in salons, spas, derma clinics, and other skin treatment establishments.

Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Beauty Devices Market Drivers and Future Opportunities:

The elevating inclination among both male and female consumers towards enhancing their looks and curing skin defects, on account of the increasing consciousness about physical appearances, is primarily driving the beauty devices market.

Additionally, the growing availability of anti-aging beauty tools that help in tightening skin and minimizing aging indications is also positively influencing the global market. Besides this, the rising number of salons and derma clinics across countries is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor.

In line with this, the development of artificial intelligence (AI), electric muscle stimulation, and radio frequency integrated products and the escalating need for innovative LED light therapy masks, micro-needling regeneration tools, microcurrent appliances, etc., are expected to propel the beauty devices market in the coming years.

Beauty Devices Market 2022-2027 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the global beauty devices market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Candela Corporation, Capillus LLC., Conair LLC, Home Skinovations Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V, Lumenis Be Ltd., Nu Skin Enterprises Inc., Panasonic Corporation, Sciton Inc., Termosalud S.L., The Procter & Gamble Company, TRIA Beauty Inc. and Ya-Man Ltd.

Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the global beauty devices market on the basis of product type, portability, mode of operation, gender, application and region.

Breakup by Product Type:

Acne Devices

Hair Removal Devices

Hair Growth Devices

Cleansing Devices

Oxygen and Steamer Devices

Rejuvenation Devices

Others



Breakup by Portability:

Pocket-Sized/Handheld Device

Fixed



Breakup by Mode of Operation:

Electric and Battery Operated

Manual



Breakup by Gender:



Breakup by Application:

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Other)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

The project report on beauty devices covers the following aspects:

Market Snapshot (Market Performance, Segments, Regional Insights, Covid-19 Impact, and outlook)

Manufacturing Process:

Project Details, Requirements, and Costs Involved

Project Economics

Regulatory Procedures and Approval

Key Success and Risk Factors



If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Beauty Devices Market Size 2022-2027, Segmentation, CAGR, Demand, Future Investments, Opportunities & Trends