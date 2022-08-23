E-Bike Market Size | Global Industry Growth Report 2022-2027

The global e-bike market size reached US$ 21.6 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 32.4 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 6.9% during 2022-2027.

According to IMARC Group latest published report, titled “E-Bike Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027,” Offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the global e-bike market.

E-Bike Market Overview 2022-2027

The global e-bike market size reached US$ 21.6 Billion in 2021. An electric bicycle (e-bike) refers to a battery-powered two-wheeler that runs on rechargeable batteries. It has a pedal assist that eases the overall riding experience on hills, inclines, and rough terrain and reduces stress on the joints of the rider. It can cover longer distances in a shorter period with lesser peddling effort. It aids in improving physical health, increasing muscle strength and flexibility, reducing stress, and decreasing body fat levels. At present, several product manufacturers are introducing e-bikes in various designs and performance capacities, depending on the needs of the customer. E-bikes are also used in different adventure sports, which are gaining popularity among young enthusiasts.

List of Major Key Players:

The major players in the market are Accell Group N.V. (ACCEL.AS), BIONX International Corporation, Bosch Limited (BOSCHLTD.NS), Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (YAMHF), Derby Cycle Holding GmbH, Giant Group, KWANG YANG MOTOR CO., LTD., Merida & Centurion Germany GmbH (MCG), Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Continental AG, Prodeco Technologies LLC, Tianjin Fuji-ta Group Co., Ltd., Trek Bicycle Corporation, PEDEGO INC, and Shimano Inc. (SMNNY).

E-Bike Market Trends and Drivers:

There is an increase in the sales of two-wheeled electric vehicles (EVs) on account of rapid urbanization and inflating income levels of individuals. This represents one of the major factors positively influencing the demand for e-bikes around the world. Due to the inflating prices of petrol, the escalating demand for fuel-efficient and high-performance e-bikes is also contributing to the market growth. Along with this, with the rising environmental consciousness among individuals, several governing agencies are implementing stringent regulations to encourage the use of e-bikes to reduce the carbon footprint and promote efficient solutions for daily commutes, which is favoring the market growth.

In addition, the growing consciousness among the masses about physical health is driving the demand for e-bikes worldwide. Apart from this, there is an increase in travel activities and the emergence of e-bike rental services trend at tourist places as they are affordable and convenient and offer an effortless riding experience. This, in confluence with significant growth in the travel and tourism industry, is creating a positive outlook for the market. Besides this, leading players operating worldwide are introducing mobile applications with smart e-bike monitoring systems (SEMS) to help track fitness and provide information in real-time on smartphones. These systems are incorporated with various technological advancements, such as artificial intelligence (AI), the internet of things (IoT), and sensors, which is offering lucrative growth opportunities to leading players operating in the industry. Additionally, there is a rise in number of individuals participating in sports and recreational activities and the easy availability of e-bikes via offline and online retail channels. Along with this, extensive research and development (R&D) activities conducted by leading players to introduce improved product variants are anticipated to impel the growth of the market in the coming years. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 32.4 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 6.9% during 2022-2027.

E-Bike Market Report Scope Report Coverage Details Market size value in 2021 US$ 21.6 Billion Market forecast in 2027 US$ 32.4 Billion Growth Rate CAGR of 6.9% from 2022 to 2027 Base year for estimation 2021 Historical data 2016-2021 Forecast period 2022-2027

