Local businesses invited to tap into global growth strategies at Sept. 8 exporting conference featuring expert trade panels

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON (August 23, 2022) – Greater Seattle Partners in collaboration with the Washington State Department of Commerce, Port of Seattle, and Coupang is hosting a conference offering small and medium-sized businesses the opportunity to learn more about growth through exporting with an emphasis on the South Korean market.

Small Business Growth and Resiliency Through Export Opportunities in U.S.-Korea Trade is Sept. 8 from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. PT at the Bell Harbor Conference Center, 2211 Alaskan Way. The one-day conference will be preceded by a reception on Sept. 7, 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. PT at Pier 69, 2711 Alaskan Way. Both events are free to attend and open to the public. Registration is required and available here:

Reception: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/reception-small-business-growth-via-us-korea-trade-opportunities-tickets-402715672417

Conference: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/conference-small-business-growth-via-us-korea-trade-opportunities-tickets-402728360367

“South Korea consistently ranks as Greater Seattle’s top 3 trading partner for exports and imports with total trade exceeding $80 billion between us in the past ten years,” said Brian Surratt, CEO & President, Greater Seattle Partners. “This long-standing mutually beneficial relationship provides a strong foundation for more of our small to medium-sized companies to increase their exports to South Korea, while also diversifying risk and growing faster. This free-of-charge reception and conference is an excellent opportunity to gain invaluable global insights and connections from our expert trade partners.”

The Sept. 8 conference is geared towards small and medium-sized business owners or entrepreneurs who already export to Korea and want to expand or are interested in selling to the Korean market. The conference will provide attendees with:

information on exporting to the Korean market

market opportunities

accessing capital to support exports

resources to help small businesses to export development, including finding buyers

“As the most trade-centric state economy in America, exporting represents tremendous opportunity for Washington state companies to grow through accessing robust and growing international markets,” said Washington State Department of Commerce Assistant Director Chris Green. “Building on a long history of economic and cultural ties with Korea, we look forward to helping open doors for more small businesses and entrepreneurs through this exciting event.”

“This group of partners has identified a unique opportunity to make a concerted effort to reach out to a specific community, the Korean diaspora in the U.S., to connect these small businesses to export opportunities in South Korea, one of the most dynamic economies of the Pacific Rim,” said Port of Seattle Commissioner Sam Cho. “Through my own personal experience, I know the potential of this strategy, and the Port is working to explore every avenue to connect small businesses to the resources and innovative strategies they need to reach their full potential.”

Leadership from the U.S. Small Business Administration will give remarks. The full agenda of speakers will be available soon.