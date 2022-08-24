Veryable Brings On-Demand Labor Model to New York metro area Manufacturers

Veryable brings On-Demand Labor Model to New York metro area

Veryable launches its on-demand labor marketplace solution for manufacturing and logistics in the New York Metro and surrounding areas.

Our on-demand labor model is about meeting demand in real time for manufacturing and distribution companies. Companies who optimize their labor capacity have drastically better odds of success.” — Andre Cary, VP, Operations

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 24, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Veryable has launched its on-demand labor marketplace for manufacturing and logistics in the Five Boroughs of New York, Long Island, Southern Connecticut, and Westchester County.The company’s on-demand labor marketplace enables businesses to meet changing daily demand by connecting with a segment of the labor supply that wants flexible work arrangements. By inviting workers for short, specific sets of tasks, businesses can optimize their labor capacity in real time.“Our on-demand labor model is about meeting demand in real time for manufacturing and distribution companies. There is a lot of variation in the supply chain, and companies who optimize their labor capacity in response have drastically better odds of success,” says Andre Cary, VP, Operations. “My team and I are here to consult with businesses on our model and help them get the most out of their operations from a cost and revenue standpoint. Together, we’re revitalizing US manufacturing by creating a paradigm shift in the way businesses think about labor.”The company has opened a local office to support the onboarding of businesses to its established platform, which is active across the country.To create a Veryable business profile, visit https://www.veryableops.com/business-signup ###About VeryableFounded in 2016, Veryable is an on-demand labor marketplace with a mission to revitalize American manufacturing. The company empowers businesses to adapt in real-time to changes in the supply chain and scale while maintaining lower fixed labor costs. With its flexible, operational approach, Veryable aims to transform an antiquated and inefficient labor market, put more people to work, and relieve the burdens on manufacturers and suppliers, stimulating both national productivity and organic growth.

