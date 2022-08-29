“Today’s money isn't worth the paper it’s printed on…”

Nobody knows where the values is these days...

With inflation rising at an alarming rate along with interest rates, the concern for the value of everything comes into question.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leer Records and The Gringos LLC, in conjunction with Dry Heat Publishing and Pack O’ Weddels Publishing, have released a solo recording project written and performed by Alan Harkrader. Produced by Grammy Winning Producer, Billy Williams, titled Value These Days.

As a young boy Harkrader was fascinated with coins and began collecting them. Over the years this lead to his interest in US currency in general, reading and learning a great deal about the money system in our country.

Harkrader’s constant thrust for knowledge on the subject gave him inspiration to write this song about what has happened to our money as a result of wasteful government spending, with a playful tongue in cheek attitude.

Fearful of a digital dollar, he said “There will be a temporary convenience factor that will wane with the realization that the government has knowledge of, and control over, every transaction you make. That would be fine if you could trust the government.”

Harkraders association with Billy Williams dates back to the late 1960s, when the band Harkrader performed in was managed in part by Williams. Together Harkrader and Williams have recorded three albums but none of them have been released on any record label until now. Joining Harkrader and Williams on the project was A. J. Siniaho on Keys.

The Gringos LLC and wholly owned Leer Records, decided to release some of Harkraders recordings to help build the labels catalog of released music. The band has plans for more such releases in the near future.

Value These Days -(Lyric vide