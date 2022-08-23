Submit Release
Award-Winning Composer Steve Horowitz Releases New Album of Remastered String Quartet

Steve Horowitz - String Quartets Nos. 1 & 2 Cover

Steve Horowitz - String Quartets Nos. 1 & 2

Steve Horowitz Photo

Steve Horowitz

“The String Quartets Nos. 1 & 2” (2022 Digital Remaster) Composed by Steve Horowitz

ASHEVILLE, NC, USA, August 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Award-winning composer Steve Horowitz, best known for his original score to the Academy Award Nominated Film “Super Size Me, is releasing a new album of remastered String Quartets

String Quartet #1 “Remote Control” (1994) - Based on the speed of modern culture, media knows no night. It is perpetual day.

String Quartet #2, “PA KUA” (1998) String Quartet #2 - Based on the Bagua or Pa Kua, eight symbols used in Taoist cosmology to represent the fundamental principles of reality.

“We live in a world where there is more and more information, and less and less meaning.” - Jean Baudrillard

“The String Quartets Nos. 1 & 2” will be available worldwide on Sept. 1, 2022.

Here’s what press and radio have said about Steve Horowitz:

“Brilliantly Eclectic, Eclectically Brilliant” - Derk Richardson (KPFA Radio)

“One of the foremost figures in the field. Highly original, unique and full of contradiction. One moment beautiful, another jarring. One moment funny, another deadly serious. It is hard to pin down the creative genius that some have described as a force of nature!” - Dale Crowley, DMN

“A bent variety of music sneaking out the back door of the conservatory to arm wrestle in the alley with Captain Beefheart” - SF Weekly

“MC900 Foot Jesus meets John Cage and Carl Stalling” - Chris Norris, Guardian

“These currents fall way on the other side of the main stream” - Sam Prestialnni, SF Weekly

To purchase:
https://www.stevehorowitzmusic.com/albums
Apple: https://music.apple.com/us/artist/steve-horowitz/185446777
Tidal: https://tidal.com/browse/artist/5994562
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/0zdxLXZzI7d9xpvtaNcdoi
Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/s?i=popular&rh=p_32%3ASteve+Horowitz&ref=dp_byline_sr_music_1

For more information:
https://www.stevehorowitzmusic.com/
https://www.facebook.com/steve.horowitz.3
https://twitter.com/fluffyschwartz

Press inquiries:

Billy James
Glass Onyon PR
828-350-8158
glassonyonpr@gmail.com

Award-Winning Composer Steve Horowitz Releases New Album of Remastered String Quartet

