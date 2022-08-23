New Haven Barracks/Domestic Assault, Unlawful Restraint/Interference with Access to Emergency Services.
CASE#: 22B5002641
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Joseph Szarejko
STATION: New Haven
CONTACT#: (802)388-4919
DATE/TIME: August 22, 2022 @ 1101 hours.
INCIDENT LOCATION: Knox Hill Road, Orwell Vermont.
VIOLATION: Domestic Assault, Unlawful Restraint, Interference with Access to Emergency Services.
ACCUSED: Jeffrey Fielden
AGE: 37
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Orwell, Vermont.
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On August 22, 2022 at approximately 1101 hours, Vermont State Police received a complaint of a family disturbance, which occurred on August 14, 2022 in the Town of Orwell. Further investigation revealed that Jeffrey Fielden had physically injured a household member. State Police were also informed that Fielden prevented the household member from calling for assistance and also prevented the household member from leaving the residence. On August 23, 2022, Fielden arrived at the New Haven State Police Barracks where he was taken into custody for the aforementioned charges. Fielden was transported to the Addison County Courthouse on August 23, 2022 to answer the charges.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME:
COURT: Addison
LODGED - LOCATION:
BAIL:
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
