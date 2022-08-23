Submit Release
New Haven Barracks/Domestic Assault, Unlawful Restraint/Interference with Access to Emergency Services.

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

 

CASE#: 22B5002641

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Joseph Szarejko

STATION: New Haven

CONTACT#: (802)388-4919

 

DATE/TIME: August 22, 2022 @ 1101 hours.

INCIDENT LOCATION: Knox Hill Road, Orwell Vermont.

VIOLATION: Domestic Assault, Unlawful Restraint, Interference with Access to Emergency Services.

 

ACCUSED: Jeffrey Fielden

AGE: 37

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Orwell, Vermont.

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On August 22, 2022 at approximately 1101 hours, Vermont State Police received a complaint of a family disturbance, which occurred on August 14, 2022 in the Town of Orwell.  Further investigation revealed that Jeffrey Fielden had physically injured a household member.  State Police were also informed that Fielden prevented the household member from calling for assistance and also prevented the household member from leaving the residence.  On August 23, 2022, Fielden arrived at the New Haven State Police Barracks where he was taken into custody for the aforementioned charges.  Fielden was transported to the Addison County Courthouse on August 23, 2022 to answer the charges.

 

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME:

COURT: Addison

LODGED - LOCATION:

BAIL:

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED or NOT AVAILABLE

 

*Please note court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

Trooper Joseph Szarejko (442)

Vermont State Police

Troop "B" New Haven Barracks

Phone # (802) 388-4919

FAX # (802) 453-7918

Joseph.T.Szarejko@vermont.gov

 

