Feeding Pets of the Homeless Launches Partnership with FreeWill During Make-A-Will Month
A Free Resource for Legacy GivingCARSON CITY, NEVADA, USA, August 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Feeding Pets of the Homeless has recently announced a brand new partnership with FreeWill, a New York City-based social enterprise, to offer all friends and supporters of Feeding Pets of the Homeless an online resource to guide you through the process of writing a legally valid will for free. This month is National Make-A-Will Month and we are excited to launch this partnership during an important time to consider having a plan in place.
Feeding Pets of the Homeless is the first and leading national nonprofit organization that provides a network focused completely on feeding and providing emergency veterinary care to pets of homeless people. The organization raises funds to provide food and supplies, emergency veterinary care, crates for homeless shelters and vaccinations at wellness clinics.
According to Genevieve Frederick, founder and president of Feeding Pets of the Homeless, the organization has provided over $2.8 million in emergency veterinary care and treated more than 22,780 pets over the course of over a decade. Also, more than 1.7 million pounds of pet food have been collected and distributed by Donation Sites nationwide.
FreeWill is making planning for your loved ones and pets uniquely simple and accessible, and directly addresses the shocking fact that the majority of Americans do not have a will in place. Since 2017, FreeWill has helped over 570,000 people write their wills online and has raised over $6 Billion for charitable organizations and institutions.
With this new tool, users can now create a free plan, print out a will that is legally valid in all 50 states, or create a set of documented wishes to bring to an attorney.
If you have any questions about FreeWill, please contact Feeding Pets of the Homeless at (775) 841-7463 or info@petsofthehomeless.org for further information.
Ready to make your plan and protect the pets and people you care about? Please visit Freewill.com/petsofthehomeless to begin writing your legally valid will online today.
About Feeding Pets of the Homeless:
Feeding Pets of the Homeless believes in the healing power of companion pets and of the human-animal bond, which is very important in the lives of many homeless. They find solace, protection and companionship through their pets. They care for their pets on limited resources so they themselves have less. The task, nationwide, is to feed and provide basic emergency veterinary care to their pets and thus relieve the anguish and anxiety of the homeless who cannot provide for their pets. For more information, please visit www.petsofthehomeless.org.
