Fieldsheer to Use King's Camo Patterns in Its Temperature-Controlled Apparel
Newest Patterns to Be Used in Both Mobile Warming and Mobile Cooling Lines; Will Provide Hunters and Anglers With Added Functionality Along With Comfort
The addition of the King’s Camo patterns makes our Fieldsheer products even more functional and allows people to fully enjoy their outdoor pursuits.”SAN MARCOS, CA, USA, August 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fieldsheer, a technology company that produces high-quality, temperature-controlled apparel, announces a partnership with King’s Camo, an Industry-leading, high-performing designer and manufacturer of terrain-specific camouflage apparel and accessories.
Per the partnership, Fieldsheer will be incorporating King’s Camo patterns into both its Mobile Warming and Mobile Cooling lines. Fieldsheer will begin by integrating King’s Camo patterns into its Mobile Cooling line in Spring 2023; Mobile Warming will follow later in Fall 2023.
Fieldsheer will make the biggest splash with KC Ultra, one of King’s Camo’s newest patterns. KC Ultra is built with the perfect blend of colors and shapes. By imitating natural occurring elements found in the field, KC Ultra has become one of the company’s most disruptive patterns. Whether hunting early season or mid-winter, the versatility of KC Ultra keeps users hidden from even the sharpest eyes in the wild.
The KC Ultra pattern will initially be incorporated into Mobile Warming’s Men’s Heated Hooded Jacket, Men’s Heated Vest, and Universal Heated Hand Warmer. The first items in the Mobile Cooling line to use KC Ultra will be the Men’s Long Sleeve Shirt, Men’s Long Sleeve Hoodie, and the Neck Gaiter.
Fieldsheer will also be using another of King’s Camo’s newest patterns, KC Ultra Aqua. The company is currently evaluating which products will be the first to incorporate this additional pattern.
According to Patrick Deighan, Director of E-Commerce and Marketing for Fieldsheer, the use of King’s Camo patterns makes both of the company’s apparel lines more appealing to hunters, who make up an important niche market for Fieldsheer.
“Customers who purchase our clothing tell us how much they love it out in the field,” he said. “Whether it’s Mobile Warming for sitting in a duck blind on a cold winter morning, or Mobile Cooling for fishing on a warm afternoon, our products have kept hunters and anglers comfortable for years.
“The addition of the King’s Camo patterns makes our Fieldsheer products even more functional and allows people to fully enjoy their outdoor pursuits.”
ABOUT KING’S CAMO
King's Camo changed the camouflage industry in 2002 with the launch of Desert Shadow Camouflage. A terrain-specific pattern for open, lighter regions. King's Camo followed this with Mountain Shadow and Snow Shadow Camo, expanding the reach and effectiveness of King's formula for clear, defined designs with stunning depth and concealment. King's Camo not only created these patterns, but the manufacturing behind the camouflage hunting clothing and camo hunting gear as well. In 2021, the company introduced XK7, a more abstract design utilizing seven shapes and colors. The growing interest in the company’s patterns has increased the official licensee partners that now use King’s Camo on their own products. For more information, visit https://www.kingscamo.com/.
ABOUT FIELDSHEER
Established in 1978, Fieldsheer was the first company to introduce heated motorcycle apparel for chilly rides in unpredictable conditions. Today, it is unlike any other heated apparel company - because it is a technology company. Their Mobile Warming line is a technology platform, the only heated apparel company in the U.S. market that owns its full supply chain, from hardware R&D, battery design, to cut-and-sew, and app development. Besides its Mobile Warming line of Bluetooth-operated apparel and accessories, Fieldsheer also produces Mobile Cooling, a line of clothing that not only cools the wearer through the use of drirelease® technology “built into” each thread of fabric but also provides odor-fighting and sun-protection properties. For more information, visit https://fieldsheer.com/.
