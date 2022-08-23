PennDOT Honors Northwest Region Star of Excellence Recipients

​Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) Secretary Yassmin Gramian today recognized 29 PennDOT employees for their outstanding performance with the Star of Excellence Award, PennDOT's highest recognition. Two employees from PennDOT's District 1, which represents Crawford, Erie, Forest, Mercer, Venango and Warren counties were among the honorees.

"These employees represent the many incredible members of the PennDOT team," Gramian said. "With a focus on innovation, customer service, mobility and community connections, they work tirelessly each day to provide safe and efficient transportation for Pennsylvania's residents."

Gramian and other department executives honored winners Mike Hanna and Todd Palmer during an event held at the Governor's Residence.

Mike Hanna works as a Transportation Construction Inspector Supervisor in the Materials unit.

During his time at PennDOT, he has strived to be on the forefront of new technology and participate in pilot projects to deliver the best quality, including E-ticketing and E-certification, and has created guides, presentations and trainings to assist his colleagues in preparing for changes. He has been recognized for his work with industry partners and is known for the support he provides to contractors, producers, and suppliers.

During his eight years with PennDOT, Hanna led the effort to develop a process supporting virtual/remote audits using the electronic materials book to edit and store the materials information electronically on PPCC. The process allows inspection staff and materials auditors to access information in real time, increasing efficiency and effectiveness and decreasing travel time and millage. This is an estimated savings of about $15,000 per year.

Hanna is an assistant coach of the Franklin High School varsity softball team. He lives in Venango County with Michele Mansfield and their daughter Rilee.

Todd Palmer is a Senior Civil Engineer Supervisor in the design unit's bridge team.

As the bridge maintenance coordinator, Palmer has developed innovative ideas on maintaining and repairing bridges. He has played an active role in developing and promoting the District's bridge precasting program, which saves on the cost in performing small scale bridge replacement and rehabilitations.

The 34-year employee is considered District 1's expert in the area in-house bridge repairs. He leads the efforts to plan and schedule bridge maintenance activities to ensure the county crews are fully utilized, determines when contract work is needed, and provides technical guidance.

Palmer has taken leadership roles in developing cost saving opportunities and extending bridge life through asset management practices which include eliminating bridge joints where feasible, proactively implementing scour countermeasures, routinely sealing bridge parapet joints and apply penetrating sealers, precasting bridge components (reinforced concrete channel beams, reinforced concrete slabs and hybrid box culverts) with Department Force during winter months.

Palmer has two children and two grandchildren. He lives in Mercer County and is active in the Lions Club in New Castle.

The Star of Excellence Awards are presented annually to employees who represent the department's values of service, performance, and integrity. The recipients represent a variety of organizational positions, spanning from highway maintenance and driver and vehicle services workers, to traffic control specialists, communications staff and design and engineering specialists.

MEDIA CONTACT: Jill Harry, 814-678-5035

