VIPC’s Virginia Venture Partners Invests in Happyly to Support Wellness Solutions Through Employee Connection Platform

App partners with corporations seeking creative physical and mental wellness solutions

Happyly is transforming the ways colleagues and loved ones spend time together by helping them to spend less time planning and more time actively engaging with one another outside of work.” — Jennifer O’Daniel, Senior Investment Director, Virginia Venture Partners.

RICHMOND, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, August 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Virginia Venture Partners, the equity investment program of Virginia Innovation Partnership Corporation (VIPC), today announced an additional investment in Happyly. Virginia Beach-based Happyly is the social layer for the future of work, supporting employee connection and wellness. Since VIPC’s initial investment in 2021, Happyly launched 10 new pilots and added several new customers and referrals, including Navy Federal Credit Union, Appian, Xometry, Colugo and Xcelerate Solutions. Happyly will use this latest investment to continue building exciting new pieces of the Employee Connection Platform (ECP), including live and virtual meetups and the culture-connection calendar.

As the impact of the global pandemic continues, achieving a better work-life balance has become a priority for so many. The Happyly app is designed to inspire in-person connection and an active lifestyle, reduce employee stress, optimize the quality of free time, and improve overall retention. Happyly provides high-quality activities and personalized volunteer opportunities leading to five-star experiences at low to no cost. As a corporate program, Happyly partners with organizations seeking to provide creative physical and mental wellness solutions that support employee connection through a subscription service.

“At the request of our amazing customers, we are thrilled to be launching Happyly connections for meetups, as well as culture-connection calendars,” said Caitlin Iseler, Co-Founder and CEO of Happyly. “We are excited to be able to provide the ability to help employees connect in a distributed work environment on top of the planned experiences we provide to the busy workforce. We are grateful for the ongoing support of VIPC’s Virginia Venture Partners to help foster our continued growth.”

Individuals spend up to ten hours a week planning activities instead of enjoying that time with their loved ones. Happyly delivers personalized experiences in under a minute, preserving time for building relationships and connections outside of work. An easy-to-use, nationwide app (soon internationally available), Happyly inspires users to get off their screens and out into the world wherever they are, solving the lack-of-connection problem that results from today’s highly distributed, often virtual workplace environment. This will be further enhanced with the rollout of additional exciting pieces of the Employee Connection Platform (ECP), with calendars and meet-ups coming soon!

“Happyly is transforming the ways colleagues and loved ones spend time together by helping them to spend less time planning and more time actively engaging with one another outside of work. This solution is a game changer for working people,” said Jennifer O’Daniel, Senior Investment Director, Virginia Venture Partners. “Since VIPC’s first investment in 2021, the company continues to demonstrate impressive growth and innovation by providing an adventure app that supports physical and mental well-being. The Virginia Venture Partners team at VIPC looks forward to being part of Happyly’s continued impact.”

About Happyly

The Happyly team built an intuitive Employee Connection Platform that serves as a corporate wellness solution for physical and mental health. Available in more than 300 cities and counting, Happyly members explore ambassador-approved activities in their hometowns and while traveling. Focusing on low to no-cost opportunities for an active lifestyle, options include parks, hikes, bike trails, places to splash, eateries and more. Additionally, the community has access to the Happyly Volunteer Concierge for support partnering with preference-based service opportunities in their communities. With tools that promote connection with friends and colleagues at their fingertips, members save hours of planning time each week and spend more of their limited free time living an active, connected lifestyle. For more information, visit https://www.happyly.com and download the app today.

About Virginia Venture Partners

Virginia Venture Partners, formerly CIT GAP Funds, is the equity investment program of VIPC that makes seed-stage equity investments in Virginia-based technology, clean energy, and life science companies with a high potential for achieving rapid growth and generating a significant economic return for entrepreneurs, co-investors, and the Commonwealth of Virginia. Since its inception in 2005, Virginia Venture Partners has deployed $32.4 million in capital across more than 250 portfolio companies, including 17 companies in designated Opportunity Zones. Virginia Venture Partners’ investment decisions are guided by the Virginia Venture Partners Investment Advisory Board (IAB). This independent, third-party panel has drawn from the expertise of leading regional entrepreneurs, angel and strategic investors, and venture capital firms such as New Enterprise Associates, Grotech Ventures, Harbert Venture Partners, HIG Ventures, Edison Ventures, In-Q-Tel, Intersouth Partners, SJF Ventures, Carilion Health Systems, Johnson & Johnson, General Electric, and Alpha Natural Resources. For more information, please visit www.virginiaipc.org/vvp.

About Virginia Innovation Partnership Corporation (VIPC)

Connecting innovators with opportunities. The nonprofit operations arm of the Virginia Innovation Partnership Authority (VIPA), VIPC is the commercialization and seed stage economic development driver in the Commonwealth that leads funding, infrastructure, and policy initiatives to support Virginia's innovators, entrepreneurs, startups, and market development strategies. VIPC collaborates with local, regional, state, and federal partners to support the expansion and diversification of Virginia’s economy.

Programs include: Virginia Venture Partners (VVP) | Virginia Founders Fund (VFF) | Commonwealth Commercialization Fund (CCF) | Smart Communities | Unmanned Systems | Public Safety Innovation |Entrepreneurial Ecosystems | Regional Innovation Fund (RIF) | Federal Funding Assistance Program (FFAP) for SBIR & STTR | University Partnerships | Startup Company Mentoring & Engagement. For more information, please visit www.VirginiaIPC.org. Follow VIPC on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.