New College of Florida Ranked Among The Princeton Review’s “Best 388 Colleges” in the Country for 2023
Every year since The Princeton Review began publishing its “best colleges” rankings in 1992, New College of Florida has made the list.
As Florida’s designated honors college, New College offers an exceptional education ... and we are thrilled that The Princeton Review is helping us share this message with future students.”SARASOTA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ --
— New College of Florida President Patricia Okker, Ph.D.
New College is described in “The Best 388 Colleges” guide as a “uniquely small and unconventional public institution” that “provides challenging courses for highly self-motivated students who want a large amount of control over their academic choices.”
“The Best 388 Colleges” guide for 2023, released on August 23, was compiled with survey data from 160,000 students who reported on the academics, amenities, services, campus culture and extracurriculars at the institutions featured in the book.
“Our selection of the colleges in this book is based on our opinion of their academic offerings. We recommend each one as an academically outstanding choice for an applicant,” said Rob Franek, the editor-in-chief of The Princeton Review, which is one of the nation’s leading education services companies. “Our ranking lists, however, are not based on our opinions of the colleges. They’re entirely based on what the schools’ own students have told us about their experiences at them.”
The two-page profiles of the 388 colleges give readers information on admission and financial aid application requirements, enrollment statistics, quotes from surveyed students about the school’s academics and student body, and The Princeton Review’s “Inside Word” about the schools.
“This is a prestigious list, and to continue to be recognized by The Princeton Review is a great honor for New College,” said New College of Florida President Patricia Okker, Ph.D. “As Florida’s designated honors college, New College offers an exceptional education at an affordable price, and we are thrilled that The Princeton Review is helping us share this message with future students.”
“Those who can balance the intellectual freedom New College offers with the academic accountability it demands wind up with ‘a rounded education that enables them to critically and pragmatically examine and understand the world in which we live,’” the guide states.
New College is also named to the following lists from The Princeton Review: Top 20 Best Schools for Making an Impact (Public Schools) (#3), Top 20 Best Schools for Financial Aid (Public Schools) (#7), Best Southeastern, Best Value Colleges, Colleges That Create Futures, Top 50 Best Value Colleges (Public Schools) (#29), and Top 20 Best Alumni Networks (Public Schools) (#7).
Read “The Best 388 Colleges” full list here: princetonreview.com/college-rankings/best-colleges.
Read New College’s profile in the guide here: princetonreview.com/college/new-college-florida-1022948?ceid=best-colleges.
