Crowley Awards Memorial Scholarship to Great Lakes Maritime Academy Cadet

Great Lakes Maritime Academy cadet is the latest recipient of a Thomas B. Crowley Sr. Memorial Scholarship.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Crowley has awarded cadet Christopher Lloyd from Great Lakes Maritime Academy with a Thomas B. Crowley Sr. Memorial Scholarship for his academic accomplishments and interest in a career in the maritime industry.

A senior from Denver, Colorado, Lloyd is pursuing a bachelor's degree in maritime technology with a U.S. Coast Guard Third Mate license. During his time as a cadet, he has sailed on four vessels, including Crowley's Legacy/750-1 articulated tug barge.

Lloyd is pursuing a maritime career following service in the U.S. Army as a special operations combat medic, training soldiers in basic and advanced combat first aid in the U.S. and eastern Europe. With his military experience and academic successes serving as a foundation, Lloyd looks to build a successful maritime career and hopes to captain a Crowley vessel in the future.

Crowley has been honored as a Military Friendly Employer and supports veterans transitioning into the maritime industry, like Lloyd, through various resources and programs such as transitional programs and an employee-led veteran employee resource group.

To support the development of future maritime leaders, Crowley has provided more than $3 million dollars in financial assistance to more than 1,000 students studying at maritime academies and other select schools in the U.S. mainland and Alaska, Puerto Rico, and Central America since 1984.

