ICW Group Named to Ward's 50 Top Performing Property & Casualty Insurance Companies for 2022

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- For the eighth consecutive year and 16th time overall, ICW Group Insurance Companies, a leading group of property and casualty carriers, has been named a Ward's 50 top-performing P&C company for 2022.

Nearly 3,000 U.S. domiciled property-casualty insurance companies are analyzed each year to identify the top performers in the field. ICW Group is once again recognized for its superior results compared to the overall industry in safety, consistency and financial performance over the last five years.

"This year, ICW Group celebrates 50 years of financial strength, stability and consistent growth in the property & casualty insurance industry," said Kevin Prior, ICW Group President and CEO. "Being recognized as a top performer in our industry during our celebratory year by earning a coveted position on the Ward's 50 list accentuates the honor of this accomplishment. I want to thank our team members for their unwavering commitment to our company's success and our valued agent and brokers for the trust they consistently place in us when advising their clients. Continuing to achieve this milestone would not be possible without them."

In selecting the Ward's 50 top performers, AON and Ward Benchmarking, leaders in benchmarking and professional services, identify companies that pass financial stability requirements and measurably grow while maintaining strong capital positions and underwriting results.

Based in San Diego, ICW Group Insurance Companies is the largest privately held insurance company domiciled in California. Quoting more than $3.5 billion annually, ICW Group represents a group of Workers' Compensation, Assumed Reinsurance and Catastrophe insurance carriers, including Insurance Company of the West and Explorer Insurance Company. ICW Group is recognized nationally as an industry leader in helping policyholders achieve fewer and less costly claims while elevating the trusted agents who advise them. More information is available on ICW Group's Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook pages.

