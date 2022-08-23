Treat Your Furry Friend to the Taste of Alaska Naturals®

A newly refreshed Wild Alaska Food Topper for Dogs is making a splash at SuperZoo

Wild Alaska Pollock, a certified-sustainable seafood source rich in nutrients, is expanding as a key ingredient in Trident Seafoods' newly refreshed Alaska Naturals® Wild Alaska Fish Oil Food Toppers for Dogs. The offerings truly demonstrate Trident's commitment to getting the most out of every fish they catch.

Trident is showcasing their updated packaging at SuperZoo, booth 3574, in Las Vegas this month, alongside other exciting pet products including their most recent innovation, a Wild Alaska Pollock dog jerky, which will launch in retailers in 2023. Alaska Naturals® Wild Alaska Fish Oil is uniquely formulated and available in two varieties:

Alaska Naturals ® Wild Alaska Salmon Oil Formula Food Topper for Dogs Made from wild-caught, certified-sustainable salmon and Alaska pollock.





Alaska Naturals ® Wild Alaska Pollock Oil Food Topper for Dogs Made from wild-caught, certified-sustainable Alaska pollock.



These naturally gluten-free products are 100% made in the USA and contain no artificial colors or flavors. Alaska Naturals® Fish Oil Food Topper for Dogs comes in a convenient, easy-to-dispense 8 fluid oz. pump bottle with an SRP of $10.99 and each type delivers EPA + DHA omega-3s to support brain, skin and coat health from the inside out. To use, simply dispense one pump per every 10 lbs. of the dog's body weight directly on their food. Be ready for furry friends to come running!

This product refresh is part of the Association of Genuine Alaska Pollock Producers (GAPP) Partnership Program which invests in putting more Wild Alaska Pollock into new and different products to help raise awareness and demand about the fish and fishery.

About Trident Seafoods:

With nearly 50 years of experience under our belt, Trident Seafoods sells the highest quality seafood available today. "From the Source to the Plate" has always been our motto, and we control the process every step of the way – from the icy waters of Alaska, straight to your plate. With a commitment to balancing responsible business practices with the sustainable use of natural resources, including Wild Alaska Pollock, Trident Seafoods partners with sustainable, well-managed fisheries. We're constantly innovating to provide you and your family the freshest products imaginable.

About GAPP

The Association of Genuine Alaska Pollock Producers (GAPP) is a nonprofit that advocates for one of the world's most sustainable and nutritious seafood products, U.S.-caught Wild Alaska Pollock. Our mission is to build demand and awareness for the fish through driving product innovation, conducting research, and creating awareness about product quality and the responsibly managed fishery the product comes from.

