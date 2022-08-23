National Hydropower Day 2022: Celebrating America's First Renewable on August 24

Washington, D.C., Aug. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For over a century, hydropower has powered millions of American homes, businesses and communities with renewable energy. In recognition of America's first renewable resource, National Hydropower Day (NHD 2022) was established as an opportunity to celebrate hydropower's undeniable contributions to our clean energy future.

The theme for this year's NHD 2022 is "Cleaner Communities," which recognizes hydropower's clean energy, recreation and environmental stewardship contributions. As the renewable resource that integrates the other renewables, like wind and solar, onto the grid, hydropower plays a prominent role in the decarbonization of America's electricity grid. Each year, hydropower generation helps the nation avoid nearly 150 million metric tons of CO2.

In celebration of NHD 2022, we are pleased to announce that NHA's President and CEO, Malcolm Woolf will be interviewing Secretary Jennifer Granholm, U.S. Department of Energy, on hydropower's role in our clean energy future and the recent passage of the Inflation Reduction Act.

WHAT: NHA Interview with Secretary Jennifer Granholm, U.S. Department of Energy

WHEN: 11:00 AM ET, August 24, 2022

HOW TO WATCH: The interview will be available to watch on NHA's website or on any of its social media platforms:

About Hydropower

In 2021, hydropower was the second largest generator of clean, renewable electricity; representing 6.3% of total U.S. utility-scale electricity generation and 31.5% of utility-scale renewable electricity generation. The U.S. hydropower fleet is comprised of approximately 2,200 power plants with a total capacity of roughly 102 GW, which includes 93% of U.S. storage capacity (23 GW) pumped storage. Hydropower is also a major job creator, employing 66,500 workers.

Hydropower enables greater integration of variable renewables into the grid by utilizing excess generation, and being ready to produce power during low wind and solar generation periods. Hydropower also has the ability to quickly ramp electricity generation up in response to periods of peak demand. Given that hydropower pairs perfectly with other renewables, such as wind and solar, states throughout the U.S. are recognizing that hydropower is needed to help them meet their clean energy targets.

The National Hydropower Association (NHA) is a nonprofit association dedicated exclusively to promoting the growth of clean, renewable hydropower and marine energy.

