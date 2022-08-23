Red Oak Compliance Solutions Ranks on the 2022 Inc. 5000 Annual List For the Fourth Consecutive Year

Austin, Texas, Aug. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inc. has named Red Oak Compliance Solutions to the annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America, for the fourth consecutive year. The list represents a one-of-a-kind look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment—its independent businesses.

"Red Oak continues to grow because of our focus on providing clients innovative technology solutions that more effectively mitigate risk and help increase efficiencies in their processes,"

said Stephen Pope, CEO of Red Oak Compliance Solutions. "As both the speed of doing business increases and teams face being tasked with more responsibilities, financial institutions and investment firms recognize Red Oak's comprehensive suite of advertising compliance and regtech tools as a competitive differentiator."

The companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 have not only been successful but have also demonstrated resilience amid supply chain woes, labor shortages, and the ongoing impact of Covid-19. Among the top 500, the average median three-year revenue growth rate soared to 2,144 percent. Together, those companies added more than 68,394 jobs over the past three years.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000. The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc. magazine.

"The accomplishment of building one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., in light of recent economic roadblocks, cannot be overstated," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that have established themselves through innovation, hard work, and rising to the challenges of today."

As Red Oak continues to grow, the company remains focused on expanding its suite of regtech resources and providing organizations the tools they must need to build lean, efficient compliance processes and teams. During the past three years, Red Oak has developed or enhanced specific compliance modules designed to streamline advertising review workflows and create a centralized solution for disclosure management for the enterprise; released an automated solution for licensing and registration management; and a centralized process for complaint management, tracking, and analytics.

According to Pope, their customer-first mentality contributes to Red Oak's success and drives its future strategy. "By combining a strong focus on agile development with a commitment to high-touch support and deep subject matter expertise, Red Oak can be highly responsive and develop best-in-class tools that address customers' top compliance pain points and needs."

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000 Methodology

Companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2018 to 2021. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2018. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2021. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2018 is $100,000; the minimum for 2021 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places. The top 500 companies on the Inc. 5000 are featured in Inc. magazine's September issue. The entire Inc. 5000 can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000.

About Red Oak Compliance Solutions

Red Oak Compliance Solutions is the global advertising review software of choice in the financial services industry, serving firms of all sizes globally. Red Oak's advertising compliance review software offers quick implementation timelines and agile technology that responds to client needs and is 100% Books and Records compliant. Clients of Red Oak typically see at least 35% faster approvals and 70% fewer touches, with many experiencing even better results. To learn more about Red Oak Compliance Solutions, visit redoak.com.

About Inc.

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc., offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels, including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

