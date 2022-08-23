SunButter® Creamy and Natural Crunch Varieties Land in CVS for the Back-to-School Season

Consumers can purchase SunButter's® Creamy and Natural Crunch varieties as part of their Back-to-School haul at over 2,000 CVS locations this fall.

FARGO, N.D., Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SunButter®, the brand innovating mighty delicious, mighty healthy, better butters made from sunflower seeds, announces a new retail partnership with CVS to Spread Some Sun® during the Back-to-School season. Two of the brand's most popular varieties, SunButter® Creamy Sunflower Butter and SunButter® Natural Crunch Sunflower Butter, are now available in over 2,000 CVS locations across the U.S. through October 2022.

SunButter® is proud to expand our presence of our SunButter® Creamy and Crunchy to CVS customers," said Paul Martin, National Sales Manager for SunButter®. "We are grateful to CVS for the support of our growing sunflower butter portfolio while giving families more access to plant-based foods."

Made from sunflower kernels and a few simple ingredients, SunButter® is the perfect spread to "sun-up" lunchboxes and snacks this school year. Classroom-approved and free from the top food allergens, every taste of SunButter® is packed with plant-based protein, healthy fats and phytonutrients. SunButter® also contains less sugar and more vitamins and minerals than most nut butters. And, SunButter is palm oil-free and dairy-free, and certified non-GMO, gluten-free and kosher.

SunButter® varieties available at CVS this fall include: SunButter® Creamy Sunflower Butter, a rich and creamy sunflower butter perfect for spreading, dipping, dunking, blending and more (7g protein); and SunButter® Natural Crunch Sunflower Butter, a simple and delicious sunflower butter featuring the natural crunch of sunflower seeds mixed in to every bite (7g protein).

Since 2003, SunButter® has pioneered plant-based sunflower seed spreads that are healthier, tastier, safer and more sustainable. The SunButter® product portfolio includes Creamy, Crunchy, Natural, Organic, No Sugar Added and Chocolate varieties. SunButter® is built on sustainable principles starting with sunflowers, which need little to no irrigation and are drought-tolerant. In addition, SunButter® is packaged in BPA-free, #1 recyclable PETE plastic jars, which require less energy and fuel to produce, transport and recycle than glass jars. Other eco-minded measures include recycling shells as bedding for turkeys.

SunButter® Creamy Sunflower Butter and SunButter® Natural Crunch Sunflower Butter retail at CVS for $6.99 each. Visit http://www.sunbutter.com for more information.

# # #

About SunButter®: SunButter® is committed to spreading pure, uncomplicated goodness with sunflower seed butters that are healthier, tastier, safer and more sustainable for our families and our planet. SunButter® combines a few simple ingredients for wholesome, good-for-you sunflower butters with a unique sweet and savory taste. Packed with satisfying plant-based protein and free from the top allergens, SunButter® products contain less sugar and more vitamins and minerals than most nut butters. The company is headquartered in Fargo, North Dakota, where all SunButter® products are sustainably produced in a top allergen-free facility. For more information, visit http://www.sunbutter.com or connect on Facebook; Instagram; Youtube; TikTok; Twitter; Pinterest; and LinkedIn to #spreadsomesun.

Media Contact

GG Benitez, GG Benitez & Associates Public Relations, 1 6193397978, gg@ggbenitezpr.com

SOURCE SunButter