Herman Jones LLP Announces Investigation for Investors in Coinbase Global Inc.

Herman Jones LLP is Investigating Claims for Investors Who May Have Been Harmed by Coinbase’s Possible False or Misleading Statements

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, August 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A class action lawsuit, styled Vijay Patel v. Coinbase Global, Inc. et al. (Case No: 1:22-cv-04915), was recently filed in federal court in the District of New Jersey against Coinbase for violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 in relation to statements and/or omissions regarding Coinbase’s business. According to the lawsuit, Coinbase knew or recklessly disregarded and failed to disclose that it: held crypto assets that could qualify as the property of a bankruptcy estate and that its consumers would be unsecured creditors in a bankruptcy action; allowed its users to trade digital assets that should have been registered as securities with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”); and had a heightened risk of regulatory and governmental scrutiny and enforcement action due to the aforementioned actions and inaction, all of which would have a material adverse impact on Coinbase’s financial results and prospects. Consequently, the Complaint maintains that the Defendants’ positive statements about Coinbase’s business, operations and financial outlook, including in Coinbase’s filings with the SEC and disseminated to Coinbase’s stockholders, were false or misleading.

Herman Jones LLP (www.hermanjones.com) is investigating potential claims on behalf of individuals who may have been harmed by the Defendants’ actions.

