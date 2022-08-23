Grand Opening of New ALSET Auto Tesla Aftermarket in Jacksonville FL
JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Looking to wrap your Tesla? Are you interested in ceramic coating or paint protection films? ALSET Auto is planning to open a brand new location in Jacksonville, the state's first. There will be food and prizes, so go take a look.
ALSET AUTO GRAND OPENING!!!
Join us on September 10 from 12pm to 3pm
Come celebrate the grand opening of ALSET Auto, Jacksonville's #1 Tesla aftermarket shop, specializing in paint protection films, ceramic coatings, window tint, vinyl, accessories and more. Come to chat with other fellow Tesla owners and stay for the food, drinks, music and giveaways!
-RSVP and you'll automatically be entered to win $5,000 in paint protection services and tint
-The first 25 attendees with get free lunch from Wok on Wheels food truck
-The first 100 attendees with get free boba tea from Bob Gals beverage truck
-Stick around for our exclusive Tesla car care clinic for tips and trick on keeping your ride clean and blemish free
RSVP NOW
LOCATION
ALSET Auto 5105 Philips Hwy Unit 302, Jacksonville, FL 32207
DATE & TIME
September 10, 2022, 12:00 PM - 3:00 PM
“We’re excited to bring ALSET Auto to the Jacksonville area,” said Phil Bunting, CEO of ALSET Auto. “This is a great community and we believe that our shop will be a valuable resource for Tesla owners. Our products are made in the USA and developed specifically for Tesla vehicles. We offer a lifetime in-house warranty on all of our products and services.
ALSET Auto is committed to providing the highest quality products and services for Tesla owners. We only use the best materials and installation techniques to ensure that your vehicle looks its best. Visit us today and see what we can do for you!"
About ALSET Auto:
ALSET Auto is the nation’s leading provider of Tesla aftermarket services. Specializing in the installation of paint protection film, window tint, ceramic coatings, vinyl wraps, and accessories. ALSET auto employs Tesla-approved installers that are certified technicians who love working with and talking about Teslas. ALSET Auto newest franchise in Jacksonville, Florida. For more information, please the main website at www.alsetauto.com
