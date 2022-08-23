‘How Healthy Happens’ to Premiere its ‘Fuel Your Best’ Special on the Food Network

The episode will air on Friday, August 26th, 2022 @ 7:30am in all time zones.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 23, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Making It Media and Ashley Hawk ’s How Healthy Happens is pleased to announce the upcoming premiere of its Fuel Your Best special on Friday, August 26th, 2022, at 7:30am in all time zones.How Healthy Happens is a 30-minute morning show created by Ashley Hawk and Making It Media that helps viewers discover healthy tips, tricks, and highlights the best products for all things food, fitness, and nutrition. The show’s core values are honest, sustainable, and health forward practices and products.In the show’s most recent news, How Healthy Happens will be airing its highly anticipated special, Fuel Your Best, this coming Friday, August 26th at 7:30am. This episode was created to help busy families fuel their best this back-to-school season and contains tips and tricks from host and registered dietitian, Ashley Hawk, along with expert advice from guests including Lori Taylor from the Produce Moms, Dr. Erin Barrett Direction of Innovation at Shaklee, and fitness model and host Nikki Lee. Along with expert advice, viewers can tune in to learn healthy recipes and snacks. Some of the companies featured in this episode include Shaklee, Dandy Celery, Vital Farms, Mr. Tortilla, Elan, Yupik, and Floraspring by Revival Point Labs.“We couldn’t be more excited to bring this engaging, informative, and fun show to all of our viewers,” Ashley says. “As kids and teachers head back to school, it’s critical they keep their body and minds healthy so they can perform their best. This isn’t easy, but fortunately we’ve got all of the tips and tricks you and your family need to eat right and bring in the new school year on a healthy note.”To watch the episode, viewers are welcome to tune into the Food Network at 7:30am (all time zones), this Friday, August 26th. The show is also currently accepting applications for future episodes.For more information about How Healthy Happens, please visit www.howhealthyhappens.tv or watch repeat episodes on the show’s Instagram @howhealthyhappenstv.About How Healthy HappensHow Healthy Happens is a TV show dedicated to helping people get healthy. Each episode highlights tips and tricks to help viewers make it easier and more efficient to feel their best – particularly by working with a handful of companies to help highlight what their products are doing to support healthy living.How Healthy Happens was created in 2021 by Ashley Hawk MS, RD who is a producer, TV host, and registered dietitian with her Master’s in Nutritional Science. Ashley has appeared in over 100 television shows and is tremendously passionate about using mass media to help educate people across the country about the importance of healthy eating.