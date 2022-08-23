GameSwift (former StarTerra) partners with Polygon to build a decentralized version of Steam!

GameSwift partners with Polygon to reinvent the crypto gaming sector.

/EIN News/ -- Tallinn, Estonia, Aug. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GameSwift, a decentralized and community-driven gaming ecosystem, has partnered with Polygon to reinvent the crypto gaming sector. Therefore, GameSwift is setting up its original empire based on a chain built using Polygon Edge technology.

This new strategy will provide the tools for game developers and studios to launch Web2 games into the Web3 environment while attracting more gamers to the crypto space.

Major development

Formerly known as StarTerra, GameSwift is expanding its functionalities to provide a fully-fledged network for Web3 gaming projects. Hence the partnership with Polygon that will allow GameSwift to take advantage of the new Polygon chain upgrade and establish a gaming chain built on the framework of Polygon Edge.

Therefore, users can enjoy a fantastic gaming experience with an ultra-fast throughput and a super-low transaction fee.

Speaking on implementing Web3 features to Web2 gaming projects, Wojciech Gruszka, Chief Executive Officer GameSwift, says:

“As constant development is inherent in blockchain-based projects, we have made several fundamental decisions that modify our business profile. But, at the same time, it is not a radical change for our community.

By developing StarHeroes, we have built powerful know-how on implementing web3 aspects to traditional gaming. Thanks to this, we learned about the needs of gaming studios. We, therefore, decided to go a step further by creating a comprehensive ecosystem for them to solve the issues they encounter.

On the other hand, we are builders who have always devoted their work to the community, and we see a great need to create a suitable environment for the web3 gaming community. We want to make sure that players can freely enjoy what they like the most without the need to dive into complicated technological matters.







Polygon Awards Grant to GameSwift to Revolutionize the Web3 Gaming Industry

GameSwift’s partnership with Polygon comes with a financial grant from the blockchain network to make the ecosystem the first choice for all Web3 gaming protocols on the Polygon blockchain.

As a decentralized web3 gaming ecosystem, its vision is to provide game developers and studios with every necessary tool to implement projects for the growing Web3 gaming market.

This year, GameSwift will implement a tool allowing users to log into various games and applications using one account, just like in the case of using a Google Account, Apple ID, Facebook, etc.

The Chief Executive Officer of GameSwift also stated:

“Many former Terra developers have turned to alternative technologies. One of them was Polygon (MATIC) - a project valued at over $7 billion, creating a Layer 2 solution for Ethereum, focusing primarily on scalability.

We went a step further and decided to set up, in cooperation with Polygon, our own chain explicitly dedicated to gaming. It is a solution that will also maximize the usability of our token, which, as the primary transaction token, will benefit from the growing number of games and their users.”

He added:

“Choosing Polygon for GameSwift also means low transaction costs, ease of implementation compared to other available technologies, and access to the disruptive technological solutions offered by Polygon.

Since 2020, Web3 gaming projects have exponentially increased, and it is no surprise that GameSwift is taking advantage of the growing need.

As part of this strategy, GameSwift has developed new products to be part of its ecosystem. These new functionalities include the following:





GameSwift ID: An ultra-simple way to log in to games, comparable to a quick login using Google Account, Apple ID, Facebook, etc.

GameSwift Bridge: A bridge that allows transactions and asset exchange between chains, which in other words means, e.g., the ability to display all your NFTs in one wallet, regardless of the chain.

GameSwift SDK: A multidimensional solution for developers of gaming projects,

GameSwift Extension: A browser extension that facilitates interactions with the chain,

GameSwift Analytics: A package of services and analytical tools intended for project owners, enabling their dynamic development,

GameSwift Portal: A launchpad platform enabling INO (Initial NFT Offering) and IGO (Initial Game Offering),

GameSwift Studios: Facilitating the introduction of web2 projects into the world of web3.

GameSwift Launcher: A platform for gaming fans that allows you to keep and run your favorite games within one application.





About GameSwift

GameSwift is a ground-breaking product that aims to revolutionize the Web3 gaming sector.

As a decentralized and community-driven ecosystem, the platform provides all the elements needed to birth a comprehensive Web3 gaming empire.

GameSwift is also a 360 degrees platform for game developers and gaming studios that provides all the tools needed to launch Web2 games into the Web3 environment and a space for gamers to engage in the crypto world via Web3.





