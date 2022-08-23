Thrombectomy Devices Market Expected To Reach $2.6 Billion By 2030 (With a CAGR of 7.4%) | Allied Market Research

The global thrombectomy devices market size was valued at $1.3 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $2.6 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.4%.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, August 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global Thrombectomy Devices Market generated $1.3 billion in 2020, and is estimated to generate $2.6 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 7.4% from 2021 to 2030. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, value chain, top segments, key investment pockets, regional scenarios, and competitive landscape.

Rise in a sedentary and unhealthy lifestyle and high occurrence of deep vein thrombosis (DVT), peripheral artery disease (PAD), acute myocardial infarction (AMI), and pulmonary embolism (PE) drive the growth of the global thrombectomy devices market. In addition, increase in healthcare infrastructure, rise in the geriatric population, surge in demand for minimally-invasive treatments, the growth in competition among key players, and technological advancements & innovations drive the thrombectomy devices market trends.

Covid-19 Scenario:

The outbreak of Covid-19 negatively affected the global thrombectomy device market. The healthcare systems across the globe were severely hampered due to the Covid-19 pandemic and surgical procedures were also affected. This impacted the global thrombectomy device market.

Several clinics and hospitals have been restructured to boost hospital capacity for patients diagnosed with Covid-19. Imposed and prolonged lockdown, due to the Covid-19 outbreak has decreased the number of elective surgeries conducted around the world.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global thrombectomy devices market based on technology, type, utility, application, and region.

The thrombectomy devices market is segmented on the basis of technology, type, utility, application and region. According to the technique, it is divided into mechanical thrombectomy, suction thrombectomy and rheological thrombectomy. According to the type, it is divided into automatic and manual machines. According to the use of electricity, it is divided into reusable and disposable. According to the application, it is divided into peripheral disease, coronary disease and neurological disease.

Geographically, it is identified across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA. Geographically, North America led the thrombectomy equipment market in 2020 and is expected to lead over the forecast period due to growth in advanced medical facilities leading to increased risk of stroke and increased approval thrombectomy devices. The number of surgeries is increasing and the number of major players in the thrombectomy market is increasing. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR of 8.8% from 2021 to 2030, due to increasing patient numbers, increasing government insurance in developing countries, from the increase in heart disease and the increased approval of new embolizations. Mechanical thrombectomy equipment.

Leading players inthe global thrombectomy devices market discussed in the research includeAngioDynamics, Inc, Abbott Laboratories, Johnson and Johnson, Boston Scientific Group, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Penumbra Inc., Medtronic plc, Stryker Corporation, Terumo Corporation, and Teleflex Incorporated.

