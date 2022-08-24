Submit Release
12th Annual Rock Your World Benefit Concert Set for September 11

Rock Your World - Rock and Roll For a Reason

Free Event to Raise Funds for Hope for Haiti Foundation, US Veterans Corp and NCLEAP

We are especially excited about the military focus and honor ceremonies”
— Drew Schenck, owner of Dram & Draught
CARY, NC, USA, August 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For the twelfth year, organizers of the annual Rock Your World benefit concert will be staging a fun and energetic music event to raise funds for charity. This year’s main concert will take place Sunday, Sept. 11 from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Fenton Square, in Cary. The event will feature four great bands including The Embers, Band of Brothers, Spare Change and Sidewinder, as well as other acts. Along with smaller preliminary fundraisers, the main benefit concert will raise awareness of and funds for Hope for Haiti Foundation, US Veterans Corp, and NCLEAP. Every dollar donated at the event will go directly to the benefitting charities.

“This year’s Rock Your World is shaping up to be the biggest in our history,” said Mark Martyak, Chairman of RYW. “A large kid’s area will provide for a wonderful family-oriented day of giving, celebration, and honor for those who sacrifice for all of us.”

A Military Salute and 911/First Responder Honor Ceremony will take place from 4 p.m.- 5 p.m. and will include The American Bombshells from NYC, an American Veteran’s Group Paratrooper Landing, Bagpipe/Drum Corp Procession, Military Repelling Exhibition, the Bandits Flight Team Fly Overs, and Military/ First Responder photo opportunities. Admission is free and 100% of the procedes go to the Charities.

“We are especially excited about the military focus and honor ceremonies,” says Drew Schenck, owner of Dram & Draught, one of the Fenton businesses involved. Dram & Draught at Fenton Square will host a side stage with all-day music and a military photo opportunity as part of the benefit to supplement all Main Stage entertainment.

“The Hines Company, along with Fenton retailers and restaurants, are proud to be a part of this event, which will benefit so many in our community and in Haiti,” says Jaime Nolan, Marketing Communications Manager of Fenton.

This year, sponsors include PowerSecure, Bright Canyon Energy, Edged Energy, Financial Strategies, Bost Homes, Hope Community Church, Sunstone Consulting, Bowers Optometry, Destin Luxury Homes, Aesthetic Results, Mid-Atlantic Roofing Supply, The Mayton, TownsBank and Dram & Draught.

For more information about the Rock Your World benefit concert, visit www.rockyourworldraleigh.com.

For more information on the charity partners, visit hopeforhaitifoundation.com, https://myusvc.com/ and https://www.nc-leap.org/

###

About Hope For Haiti Foundation
Hope For Haiti Foundation of Cary has been the international charity of choice with an incredible record of accomplishments in rural Haiti, including 65 hardworking Haitian employees, a 500 Student (K-13) School with the highest grades in the country two medical clinics that serve over 10,000 patients a year. The foundation will soon start construction on The Leadership Academy, a collegiate level school conceived to educate the next generation of integral Haitian leadership.

About US Veterans Corp
US Veterans Corp are a Corp of Military and First Responder Veterans performing “Hands On” community service with a mission deployment attitude and consists of volunteers from every US Military Branch, Military Spouses, Military BRATS, ROTC, Patriotic Citizens, Foreign Allied Military, and a Parachute and Rappel Team. Their mission is to participate in community service projects and events in the military and civilian community.

About NCLEAP
NCLEAP is the North Carolina Law Enforcement Assistance Program (NCLEAP) with a mission to respond to the actual needs of law enforcement officers, first responders, their families and civilian staff. The work of NCLEAP is focused on turning vulnerability into strength through education, training, peer support, and pastoral care.

Megan Heater
S&A Communications
mheater@sacommunications.com

