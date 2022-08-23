Princess Diana – Her Life Story in Song: A 25th Anniversary Commemorative CD

42 original songs that chronicles Princess Diana's storied life

Why was Princess Diana so well-loved?”” — 8 year old

OMAHA, NE, USA, August 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Karen Sokolof Javitch has composed songs about Princess Diana for more than 20 years. A few years after her death, Karen produced the very first musical detailing the life and times of the late princess.

Now, in recognition of the 25th Anniversary of the passing of the beloved royal, Ms. Javitch is releasing a brand-new album called, “Princess Diana - Her Life Story in Song.”

“This August 31, the world will pay tribute to the Princess of Wales and I thought it would be an appropriate time to release this new CD,” added Ms. Javitch. The disk contains 42 songs - many new -that provide a revealing look into the storied life of an extraordinary woman whose tragic death shocked millions around the world. These songs are for the young and the old - anyone who's been touched by Diana’s compassion and love, just as Karen has. Questions from young people like “ Why was Princess Diana so well-loved?” for example, are what inspired Karen to release the new CD, which is both entertaining and informative.

”Diana used her royalty to better humankind” remarked Ms. Javitch. “Her compassion and work for the downtrodden was endless.” Throughout her life, the Princess of Wales supported important causes that ranged from those enduring hardships from war, famine, and homelessness to those struggling with AIDS, leprosy and cancer. Diana’s famous quote “I am not a political figure, I am a humanitarian figure, always was, always will be, ”motivated many.

This unique CD provides a musical biography that reveals her private and public life, her achievements and failures,” Ms. Javitch noted. Over the years, a good number of the songs have been performed in major cities before very adoring audiences.

Her newest CD, “Princess Diana – Her Life Story in Song” can be purchased at jmrproductions.com, as well as on YouTube, CD Baby and Spotify, where, among other websites, her other music can also be heard. “All of my songs were arranged by the late Chuck Penington, the musical director for the Grammy-award-winning/Platinum-selling group, Mannheim Steamroller.

Karen comments, “Because of my deep admiration for the Princess of Wales, I wanted to contribute to the causes she believed in. The first time we produced ‘Princess Diana the Musical,’ we raised and donated $30,000 for AIDS and The American Red Cross in Diana’s memory.”

Over the years, Karen’s musicals have raised over $350,000 for national and local charities. Her shows have been performed across the country in cities ranging from Los Angeles, Chicago, and New York City to Cleveland and St. Louis, to name just a few. Her songs have been featured in movies and television shows. She has won the prestigious TAG (Theater Arts Guild) Award two times. In addition, she was recently honored in a ‘Song of the Year’ contest for “Hope in My Heart,” a selection from the ‘Diana’ musical and also featured on the new CD.

Karen was also the creator and co-host of a popular Omaha radio show, called “It’s the Beat.” Her songs, including her wonderful melodies for children, are for anyone between the ages of 1 to 101.

About Karen Sokolof Javitch

Karen is an award-winning singer/songwriter whose works include 16 CD’s, and four musicals. Her favorite remains “Princess Diana the Musical”, which she co-wrote with author Elaine Jabenis, a critically-acclaimed community theater actress in Omaha.

