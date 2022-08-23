New Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Survey Launched for UAS/AAM Industry
Second Annual Survey will Explore DEI in Drone and Advanced Air Mobility Sectors
Women and Drones - P3 Tech Consulting (P3 Tech) and the Diversity Development Network of Canada (DDNC) announces the launch of the 2022 Uncrewed Aircraft Systems/Advanced Air Mobility (UAS/AAM) Industry Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) Survey and seeks your valuable input.
— Sharon Rossmark, Women and Drones CEO
This second annual survey is a follow-up to the first-ever such survey the three collaborators launched last year to establish the baseline DEI status within the UAS and AAM sector. Approximately 1082 individuals responded to last year’s survey during the six-week period it was open.
From this data, the three organizations developed a Summary Report and a 100+ page DEI Report. The data validated that women and other minority identity groups remain underrepresented in the UAS and AAM industry, particularly in leadership positions.
The final report also identified resources to support UAS/AAM business’ and organization’s DEI development and implementation and to create and provide programs of value for industry.
Perhaps most importantly, respondents’ subjective inputs indicated a desire for industry change - an overall eagerness to make a difference. The 2021 Report will now be available for free, to all 2022 survey takers.
This year’s survey, like last, targets a variety of UAS and AAM businesses and sectors across the U.S. In large part, the survey questions are the same as last year, to obtain direct comparative data. This year, age has been added as another identity group, based on feedback from last year’s survey.
Marlene Conway Diels, DDNC President, who has created similar surveys and programs of value in Canada, “This is just the beginning of our understanding of DEI in the UAS/AAM sector. While last year’s survey response was impressive, we hope that even more UAS/AAM stakeholders, at every level, will share their perspectives and provide input this year.”
Diehls, Women and Drones CEO Sharon Rossmark and P3 Tech CEO Dawn Zoldi, will all be attending the Commercial UAV Expo. They hope that attendees will make plans to stop by the Women and Drones Booth (#1048) and take the survey on site.
“Please come see us in Las Vegas. Set aside a few minutes to meet us in person and complete this critical survey,” Zoldi said. “We keep your responses confidential and private because we see frank and accurate information.”
Rossmark added, “We know that the three keys to moving the DEI needle are leadership, accountability and transparency within the industry. I’m eager to see if this first comparison report shows any progress from the original benchmark survey taken in 2021. We look forward to receiving your input so together we can grow the industry!”
The survey opens on Monday August 22 and will close out on Friday, September 30, 2022. Fill out the survey here.
Please contact Kaye Browne at kaye@womenanddrones.com; Dawn Zoldi at dawn@p3techconsulting.com or Marlene Conway Diels at marlene@ddnc.ca for further information or assistance.
