Syphilis Testing Market To Witness Incremental Growth at 5.6% CAGR to Surpass $1.9 Billion by the End of 2030

Increase in the occurrence of sexually transmitted disease and technological advancements drive the growth of syphilis testing market.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, August 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Syphilis Testing Market," The syphilis testing market was valued at $1.1 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $1.9 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2021 to 2030.

Syphilis is a sexually transmitted disease caused by the bacteria Treponema pallidum. Syphilis tests are used to diagnose and detect antibodies against the bacteria in a patient's blood. There are various problems associated with syphilis such as male infertility, ectopic pregnancy, cervical cancer in women, and mortality from disease. Treponemal tests used to diagnose bacterial infections include Treponema pallidum particle agglutination (TP-PA) and fluorescent treponemal antibody (FTA-ABS). Non-treponemal tests are easy to perform and interpret, provide quick results, and are inexpensive. However, non-treponemal tests require laboratory equipment and trained personnel to perform and interpret test reactions. Non-treponemal tests include Rapid Plasma Reagin (RPR), which is a form of the Venereal Disease Research Laboratory (VDRL) test, and tests for specific antigens.

COVID-19 scenario -

The outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic negatively impacted the global syphilis testing market. This is owing to decrease in the number of patient visits to hospitals and clinics for testing, as a result of the suspension of various elective procedures and outpatient visits, which reduced the demand for syphilis tests.

Between March 2019 and May 2020, the Syphilis testing rate fell by 64%.

Drivers, restraints, and opportunities -

Increase in the occurrence of sexually transmitted disease including syphilis and technological advancements drive the growth of syphilis testing market. However, high proportion of health and economic burden for the developing countries due to Syphilis and avoidance and refraining from voluntary / CICT Syphilis testing hinder the uptake of diagnostic tests or testing volume, thus restraining the growth of the syphilis testing market. Moreover, rapid development in diagnostic kits, improved healthcare infrastructure, and availability of test kits are expected to create opportunities for market growth during the forecast period.

Leading market players-

Becton Dickinson And Company

Hologic, Inc.

Cepheid Inc.

DiaSorin

Abbott Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Beckman Coulter Inc

F. Hoffmann-La Roche

Affymetrix, Inc

Siemens healthcare

The laboratory testing segment held the lion's share in 2020 -

Based on location of testing, the laboratory testing segment held the lion's share in 2020, contributing to more than four-fifths of the global syphilis testing market, and is expected to continue its lead during the forecast period. However, thepoint of care (POC) testing segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR of 6.8% by 2030, due to increase in prevalence of syphilis infection, the laboratory test is cost efficient, convenient and confidential for use in hospitals & clinics.

North America, to lead the trail in terms of revenue -

By region, North America, garnered the major share in 2020, contributing to more than one-third of the global syphilis testing market and is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. However, LAMEA region is expected grow at the fastest CAGR of 6.2% by 2030.

