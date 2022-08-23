Airfree Announces New Product at IFA in Berlin: Airfree Lamp
EINPresswire.com/ -- Airfree, the leading provider of air purifying technology and innovative solutions for indoor atmospheres, will debut at IFA Berlin their latest edition to its line of filter less air purifiers - Airfree Lamp Air Purifier. Airfree will be showcasing and exhibiting their products at IFA Berlin at Messe Berlin Exhibition Grounds Hall 8.1 - Stand 141, from September 2 through September 6, 2022.
Airfree Lamp Air Purifier is the only air purifier that can elegantly and silently replace any ceiling lamp. If and when necessary, the Airfree Lamp removes odors, as well as eliminates viruses, bacteria, mold and allergens. The unit has a super easy control, allowing you to choose between remote control or Airfree smartphone app.
How does it do it? The maintenance-free and totally silent exclusive TSSTM technology eliminates rather than holds viruses, including covid-19 virus, bacteria, mold, and fungi. Airfree Air Purifiers offer a unique and effective technology - Thermodynamic Sterilization System (TSS) – up to 99.99% of the microorganisms present in the air are eliminated at high temperatures.
Through very simple operation, the air is drawn sterilizing section of the device (where it is sterilized at high temperatures) and is returned to the environment without heating.
In addition to Airfree Lamp, Airfree will showcase and demonstrate additional products, with diverse capacities and designs. There will be wall-mounted models for commercial and industrial use. Thus, Airfree's entire range of products are perfect for both home and commercial use.
If you are unable to attend IFA in person this year, please note that a virtual platform will allow free online attendance. The new virtual B2B platform, IFA Virtual, will augment the wide-ranging program of events on the grounds and is open for free register now via this link: https://virtual.ifa-berlin.com
Please visit this link to check out Airfree Lamp images: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1jCfgP1jlVy2Y_ZeST5K_VXbvA3O3dJ85
For more information, please visit www.airfree.com or contact:
Joao H. Rodrigues – jhr@jhrgroup.com
ABOUT AIRFREE
Airfree’s mission is to combine the best technology and design, to turn our clients’ needs into innovative solutions for indoor atmospheres, whether for health reasons, comfort or to increase productivity. The technology began being developed thanks to the initiative and creativity of a Portuguese businessman in an effort to find an effective way to ease his son’s allergy attacks. After successful testing at the INETI microbiological laboratory in Portugal, large-scale production of the devices began to take shape so that more families worldwide could be able to enjoy the benefits of a simple, effective concept.
In 2004, after a few adjustments had been made to improve electronics and capacity, Airfree was born. This was marked by the launch of its P air purifier range, attractive and modern in design. Since then, Airfree has continued to grow, manufacturing a variety of models of air purifiers in Europe, intended for use not only in the home but also geared towards trade and industry.
Joao H. Rodrigues
Airfree Lamp Air Purifier is the only air purifier that can elegantly and silently replace any ceiling lamp. If and when necessary, the Airfree Lamp removes odors, as well as eliminates viruses, bacteria, mold and allergens. The unit has a super easy control, allowing you to choose between remote control or Airfree smartphone app.
How does it do it? The maintenance-free and totally silent exclusive TSSTM technology eliminates rather than holds viruses, including covid-19 virus, bacteria, mold, and fungi. Airfree Air Purifiers offer a unique and effective technology - Thermodynamic Sterilization System (TSS) – up to 99.99% of the microorganisms present in the air are eliminated at high temperatures.
Through very simple operation, the air is drawn sterilizing section of the device (where it is sterilized at high temperatures) and is returned to the environment without heating.
In addition to Airfree Lamp, Airfree will showcase and demonstrate additional products, with diverse capacities and designs. There will be wall-mounted models for commercial and industrial use. Thus, Airfree's entire range of products are perfect for both home and commercial use.
If you are unable to attend IFA in person this year, please note that a virtual platform will allow free online attendance. The new virtual B2B platform, IFA Virtual, will augment the wide-ranging program of events on the grounds and is open for free register now via this link: https://virtual.ifa-berlin.com
Please visit this link to check out Airfree Lamp images: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1jCfgP1jlVy2Y_ZeST5K_VXbvA3O3dJ85
For more information, please visit www.airfree.com or contact:
Joao H. Rodrigues – jhr@jhrgroup.com
ABOUT AIRFREE
Airfree’s mission is to combine the best technology and design, to turn our clients’ needs into innovative solutions for indoor atmospheres, whether for health reasons, comfort or to increase productivity. The technology began being developed thanks to the initiative and creativity of a Portuguese businessman in an effort to find an effective way to ease his son’s allergy attacks. After successful testing at the INETI microbiological laboratory in Portugal, large-scale production of the devices began to take shape so that more families worldwide could be able to enjoy the benefits of a simple, effective concept.
In 2004, after a few adjustments had been made to improve electronics and capacity, Airfree was born. This was marked by the launch of its P air purifier range, attractive and modern in design. Since then, Airfree has continued to grow, manufacturing a variety of models of air purifiers in Europe, intended for use not only in the home but also geared towards trade and industry.
Joao H. Rodrigues
email us here
Airfree
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter