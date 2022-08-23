WEBINAR: The Role of Public Health Officials in Supporting School Safety Efforts

The U.S. Department of Education, Office of Elementary and Secondary Education, Office of Safe and Supportive Schools and its Readiness and Emergency Management for Schools (REMS) Technical Assistance (TA) Center will host a Webinar on Tuesday, September 6, 2022, from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. ET. This Webinar will highlight the role of public health officials in supporting school safety efforts at the local level.

The objectives of this 60-minute Webinar are to

Demonstrate the importance of developing a collaborative planning team to support emergency operations plan (EOP) development, as outlined in Step 1 of the six-step planning process detailed in the Guide for Developing High-Quality School Emergency Operations Plans.

Discuss the role that public health officials in the local community play in implementing the National Preparedness System mission areas — prevention, protection, mitigation, response, and recovery — at K-12 schools as well as their role in the before, during, and after phases of a potential emergency at a school or an emergency that involves a school.

Share resources to support education agencies in preparing for all hazards and all threats during National Preparedness Month and beyond.

Presenters:

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention: Lisa Barrios, Senior Advisor for School Preparedness

REMS TA Center: Janelle Hughes, Project Director

