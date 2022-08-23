SpiritSeries Maine ARP Grant Opportunity to Support Academic and Social Emotional Learning Loss

We are excited to kick off the Maine Department of Education – SPIRIT SERIES partnership with SpiritCorps, their three week, project-based, writing and self-discovery program designed for students from 7th to 10th grade.

“I’ve been having wonderful conversations with teachers and administrators around the state about SpiritCorps and its power to support, engage and inspire students while bringing joy back to teaching. It is a great vehicle to help address both academic and social-emotional learning loss and build 21st century skills, such as critical thinking, creativity and collaboration.” – Christina O’Neal, Director of Program Partnerships for SPIRIT SERIES

The personal stories of Courage, Conscience and Compassion that students craft, record on video and share with their classmates can be a profound experience, building confidence, strengthening connection and fostering community. Our 2022-23 calendar is filling up fast, but plenty of slots remain available. Participating schools are given a 100% scholarship in the first year, thanks to DOE partnership and a federally funded DOE grant. SPIRIT SERIES has successfully delivered programming in Maine since 2014, serving over 6,000 students in more than 20 partner schools. We now look forward to bringing our interdisciplinary storytelling program to schools across the state. “I would absolutely recommend Spiritcorps to any educator. It was easy to use. It was fun for the students. It was great! I think that the process is so well organized…It was so easy from an educator’s perspective to integrate this curriculum into my classroom and have it feel organic.” – Scott Arritt, Gr. 7/8, Durham Community School

To learn more about the program, take a look at this short video Introduction to SpiritCorps. For further information and/or to schedule an engagement at your school, make an appointment with us on our calendar (scroll below video) or email Christina directly at coneal@spiritseries.org.