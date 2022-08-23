Ten Florida Veterans Inducted Into Hall of Fame

August 23, 2022

TALLAHASSEE – Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Cabinet voted unanimously today to ‎induct 10 Veterans into the Florida Veterans’ Hall of Fame. The names for the ‎Class of 2022 were presented for a formal vote during the Aug. 23 Cabinet ‎Meeting by FDVA Executive Director James S. “Hammer” Hartsell.‎

The Florida Veterans’ Hall of Fame recognizes and honors those military Veterans ‎who, through their works and lives during or after military service, have made a ‎significant contribution to the State of Florida through civic, business, public ‎service or other pursuits. It is not a traditional military hall of fame, as it focuses ‎on post-military contributions to the State of Florida. ‎

‎“It was my honor to submit the names of these 10 distinguished Veterans for inclusion in the Hall of Fame,” said Hartsell, a retired Marine Corps Major General. “These former service members join nine previous classes in representing the best of our Veteran community and we look forward to honoring them in person later this year. Honoring our distinguished inductees each year helps reinforce Florida as the ‎most veteran sought after state in the nation.”

The Florida Veterans’ Hall of Fame Council met earlier this year to review ‎and select nominees submitted from the general public. Following a formal ‎report and audit, the results were transmitted to Florida Department of Veterans’ ‎Affairs, which submits the nominations to the Governor and Cabinet. Today’s ‎vote formally approves the selection.

The Class of 2022 is the 10th class to enter the Florida Veterans’ Hall of Fame.‎

Inductees include:

Mike Bousher, U.S. Army Veteran – Palm Harbor

Jeffery Cathey, Captain, U.S. Navy (Ret) – Tampa

Anthony D’Leo, U.S. Army Veteran – Jacksonville

John Gionet, Sergeant Major, U.S. Marine Corps (Ret) – Orlando

Greg Holder, Colonel, U.S. Air Force (Ret) – Tampa

Don Lanman, U.S. Army Veteran – Rivera Beach

John Leslie, Commander, U.S. Navy (Ret) – St. Augustine

Gordon Lightfoot, U.S. Marine Corps Veteran – Tallahassee

Maxine Reyes, Captain, U.S. Army (Ret) – Tampa

Glenn Sutphin, Lieutenant Colonel, U.S. Army (Ret) – Tallahassee