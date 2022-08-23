Austria Flow Cytometry Market: Trend, Size, Share, Growth Opportunities Analysis and Major Players

The report analyzes the Austria flow cytometry market on the basis of components, technology, application and end user.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, August 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research, titled, "Austria Flow Cytometry Market - Opportunities and Forecast, 2014-2020," predicts the Austria flow cytometry market to reach $27.7 million by 2020, registering a CAGR of 12.3% during 2015-2020. Academics and clinical research segments collectively accounted for about two-thirds of the market in 2014. However, the industrial application segment is expected to exhibit an impressive growth over the forecast period.

High diagnosis rates, increasing count of research activities, growing adoption in diagnosis of solid tumors and hematological malignancies, rising incidences of cancer, and high rate of HIV tests per capita in Austria would continue to bolster flow cytometry market in Austria. Several funding agencies and societies are investing in flow cytometry related R&D activities at the academic and institutional level; thereby, driving the Austria flow cytometry market growth. Emerging applications across novel fields of research, such as plant science and production, marine biology, genomics, proteome analysis, among others, would further boost the market growth. However, factors such as high cost associated with the instruments and limited technical know-how would impede the market growth.

Product launch is the key developmental strategy adopted by the leading players in the market. In addition, the market players have also adopted strategies, such as acquisitions and collaborations, to bolster their market position.

♦ Some Major Key Market Players are:

Danaher Corporation (Beckman Coulter),

Becton,

Dickinson And Co.,

Merck Millipore,

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.,

Dako (Agilent Technologies)

Clinical application was the leading segment in 2014, closely followed by industrial application segment, on account of the growing adoption of flow cytometry applications in clinical research, drug discovery and development process and wide adoption in diagnosis and monitoring of diseases, such as cancer and HIV.

Key findings of Austria Flow Cytometry Market:

Instruments segment accounted for more than half of the Austria flow cytometry market in 2014; whereas, the reagents segment is projected to exhibit highest CAGR of 14.1%, during 2015-2020.

Cell-based technology segment accounted for four-fifths of the Austria flow cytometry market in 2014.

Within the clinical application, sorting/screening segment is projected as the fastest growing segment, registering a CAGR of 12.6% during the analysis period.

Within industrial application, hematological malignancies segment is expected to be one of the most lucrative segments throughout the forecast period.

Within end-users, commercial organizations segment would continue to maintain its dominant position, contributing around 36% of the market revenue, by 2020.

