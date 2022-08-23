Plastic Waste Management Market Size, Trends, Business Opportunities, Strategies, Key Players Analysis and Forecast 2027

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing level of pollution caused by plastic waste, implementation of sustainable development & rising awareness regarding hazardous effects of plastic waste

Plastic Waste Management Market Size – USD 32.46 Million in 2019, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 2.8%, Market Trends – Increasing level of pollution due to usage of plastics” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, August 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a recent report by Emergen Research, the worldwide plastic waste management market is anticipated to reach a value of USD 40.80 billion by 2027. Maintaining the organization's reputation, advancing the idea of sustainable development, and limiting the use of plastics are the major market-influencing elements. Plastic reduces soil fertility. All living things on the earth experience an increase in mortality due to the toxic compounds included in plastics.

Over the past ten years, the international authorities have organised a number of formal conferences to address the challenging and critical problem of managing plastic trash. People's desire for a decent, quiet existence has increased demand for products and services. The degree of pollution and product waste has increased as a result of rising consumption, having a negative impact on the environment. For the preparation and delivery of alternative energy systems like fuel cells, batteries, and even solar power, plastics are also used.

In the near future, the global market for plastic waste management is anticipated to remain competitive and highly fragmented, with a number of tiny start-ups, medium-sized businesses, and substantial conglomerates.

The latest research report named ‘Global Plastic Waste Management Market - Forecast to 2027’, entails a comprehensive review of the global Plastic Waste Management market’s present and future trends. The report gathers viable information on the most established industry players, sales and distribution channels, regional spectrum, estimated market share and size, and revenue estimations over the forecast timeframe. The study is inclusive of a profound analysis of this business sphere focuses on the overall remuneration of the market over the projected period.

The report also discusses key players involved in the market, such as Veolia Environment, SUEZ, Waste Management, Inc, Republic Services, Waste Connections, Inc, Biffa, Stericycle, Clean Harbors, Covanta Holding Corporation, and United Plastic Recycling, Inc., and others as well as new entrants in the market. The competitive analysis also includes regional analysis of major geographical regions. The report covers regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Key Findings from Report Suggest:

Veolia Environment and LC Packaging agreed formed a strategic partnership in May 2019 to reduce the global consumption of flexible packaging. Better services to address waste management challenges would result from this arrangement. Water management, waste management, and energy services are the three service and utility sectors that Veolia Environment, a worldwide company with its headquarters in France, specialises in.

Durable plastics, which are typically utilised in the packaging of convenience goods, are frequently thrown away after just one usage and typically have a three-year lifespan. Automobiles, computers, home appliances, carpets, and fabrics are examples of convenience items. Due to the performance, affordability, and design advantages of durable items, design engineers, producers, and even customers continue to place a high value on them.

The handling of plastic garbage might bring in money for the government. The governments of nations in North America and Europe have already put severe rules and legislation in place to lower the level of carbon dioxide emissions. As a result, the market in these areas is firmly established.

Emergen Research has segmented the global plastic waste management market based on polymer type, source, service, application, and region:

Polymer Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Polyethylene (PE)

Polypropylene (PP)

Low-density Polyethylene (LDPE)

Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)

Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

Source Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Residential

Industrial

Commercial

Others

Service Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Recycling

Energy Recovery

Landfills

Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Packaging

Construction

Textile

Building & Construction

Others

