ELIZABETH DIPP METZGER NAMED AS A MEMBER OF THE ADVISORY BOARD OF DIRECTORS AT NEW YORK LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY
Elizabeth “Lizzie” Dipp Metzger, CFP®, AEP®, MSFS was named a member of the 2022 New York Life Insurance Company Advisory Board of Directors.EL PASO, TX, USA, August 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Elizabeth “Lizzie” Dipp Metzger, CFP®, AEP®, MSFS was named a member of the 2022 New York Life Insurance Company Advisory Board of Directors. The Advisory Board of Directors (ABD) is made up of the current Council President and former Council Presidents who currently qualify for New York Life’s prestigious Chairman’s Council. Members of this elite group are among the most successful and professional Agents at New York Life and in the industry.
The ABD meets with top management in the New York Life Home Office twice per year to learn about the state of the Company and its strategic direction, as well as to provide input on products and services under development. The group offers invaluable producer-based insights from their own experience of running successful practices, as well as their own interaction throughout the financial services industry. From time to time, special task forces are also formed to address specific challenges and opportunities identified through the dialogue between the ABD members and Home Office executives. Given the high-end markets with which ABD agents work, as well as the intricacies of their practices, popular topics discussed may include updates on advanced market products and services, large case and special risk underwriting challenges and ways to leverage today’s technology to help support book-of-business management.
Elizabeth Dipp Metzger is the founder and principal advisor of Crown Wealth Strategies, a wealth strategies firm based in El Paso, Texas, and serving clients across the nation. The practice serves affluent business owners, families, and individuals, and specializes in helping people manage multigenerational wealth. Mrs. Dipp Metzger has earned a reputation for highly personal and customized financial planning, and she focuses on helping her clients maximize value over their lifetime. She provides comprehensive financial planning, retirement planning, estate planning, business succession planning, and more. For additional information about Mrs. Dipp Metzger and Crown Wealth Strategies, visit CrownWealthStrategies.com.
Elizabeth “Lizzie” Dipp Metzger is a member agent of The Nautilus Group®, a service of New York Life Insurance Company. Financial Adviser offering investment advisory services through Eagle Strategies LLC, a Registered Investment Adviser. Registered Representative of and offers securities through NYLIFE Securities LLC, Member FINRA/SIPC, a Licensed Insurance Agency; 303 N. Oregon Suite 1100 El Paso TX 79901; 915-534-3200. Crown Wealth Strategies is not owned or operated by NYLIFE Securities LLC, Eagle Strategies LLC or their affiliates.
