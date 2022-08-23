CRO Services Market Trends, Market Share, Size, Growth and Opportunities 2026 | CAGR of 6.9%

CRO1

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, August 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Growth in R&D in the biotechnology and pharmaceutical sector across the globe and rise in adoption by key players to enter into contracts with CRO service providers is anticipated to drive the healthcare CRO services market growth.

The global healthcare contract research organization (CRO) services market was valued at $38,996.9 million in 2018 and is expected to reach $66,036.6 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 6.9% from 2019 to 2026.

Rise in R&D investment and significant increase in cancer incidence across the globe have boosted the growth of the global healthcare CRO services market. However, dearth of skilled healthcare professionals hampers the market growth. On the contrary, various growth opportunities in emerging economies would further propel the market growth.

CRO is an organization or a group that provides services including clinical trials and early phase development of drugs or a medical device other organizations or companies on a contract basis. These organizations provide support to the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries in the form of outsourced pharmaceutical research services. These organizations or companies contract CROs for conducting clinical trials to explicit the need of hiring permanent staff. Further, contracting with CROS effectively reduces the time it takes to conduct a trial in-house leading to significant cost savings. Several companies prefer such organizations to conduct research on behalf of them for cost savings.

The clinical research services segment dominated the market

Based on service type, the clinical research services segment held the largest share in 2018, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global healthcare CRO services market. Moreover, the segment is expected to reach 7.3% from 2019 to 2026, owing to remarkable rise in clinical trials and development of various drugs and novel molecules for the treatment of several diseases.

The pharmaceutical companies segment held the largest market share

Based on end-user, the pharmaceutical companies dominated the global healthcare CRO services market in 2018, accounting for nearly half of the market and is expected to manifest the largest CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period. This is due to increased research conducted by pharmaceutical companies to develop novel products for treatment of various chronic diseases.

North America held the lion's share

Based on geography, the market across North America held the largest share in 2018, contributing to nearly half of the total revenue, owing to rise in biotechnology and pharmaceutical research by industry giants in the region. However, the global healthcare CRO services market across Asia-Pacific is anticipated to manifest the fastest CAGR of 7.4% during the study period, due to rise in demand for healthcare CRO services.

Major market players

IQVIA

ICON

PRA Health Sciences

Evotec

Syneos

Medpace

Charles River

Labcorp

Syngene

Biotelemetry

