Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing/ Antibiotic Sensitivity Testing Market To Grow At Rate Of 5.1% Through 2027

The growing prevalence of infectious diseases is one of the significant factors influencing antibiotic susceptibility testing market growth.

Market Size – USD 3,069.5 Million in 2019, Growth - CAGR of 5.1%, Trends –Increased funding for research and development in antibiotic susceptibility testing /antibiotic sensitivity testing market” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, August 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global antimicrobial susceptibility testing market is projected to be worth USD 4,587.1 Million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The antimicrobial/antibiotic susceptibility testing/antibiotic sensitivity testing market is observing high demand attributed to the growing prevalence of the infectious disease.

Emerging infectious diseases pose a substantial burden on public health and economies worldwide and are considered to be triggered essentially by socio-economic, ecological, and environmental factors. The recent outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic dramatically has raised cognizance of the worldwide burden of infectious disease and about the readiness of public health systems to combat the spread of such diseases.

Increase funding for research and development of antimicrobial susceptibility testing/ antibiotic susceptibility testing is a crucial factor in driving the antibiotic sensitivity testing market demand. In February 2020, Becton, Dickinson, and Company made an announcement about the receiving of USD 6.0 million agreement with the Fleming Fund, a program by the Department of Healthcare and Social Care in the UK that aids low and middle-income nations worldwide to tackle antimicrobial resistance. Becton, Dickinson, and Company, through this contract, will offer diagnostic apparatus and informatics solutions to assist in infection diagnosis and help physicians to deliver suitable antimicrobial prescriptions.

The primary aim of the report is to offer market overview, product scope, growth prospects, and risks. The report also offers in depth information about each player in the global Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing/ Antibiotic Sensitivity Testing market along with its global standing, financial status, product launch, business expansion plans among others. The market players are focused on developing various strategies such as partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, product launches, and research and development investments.

Companies profiled in the global Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing/ Antibiotic Sensitivity Testing market:

Danaher Corporation, Merck KGaA, HiMedia Laboratories, Bruker Corporation, BioMerieux SA, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Precise Automation, Roche Diagnostics, Accelerate Diagnostics Inc., and Becton, Dickinson, and Company, among others.

Key Highlights From the Report

In September 2020, Accelerate Diagnostics declared the receiving of the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for novel product improvements to the Accelerate Pheno® system to enhance effectiveness and increase the antibiotic sensitivity testing /antimicrobial susceptibility testing (AST) menu system for blood infections.

Russia, India, China, Brazil, and South Africa are major contributing countries, where 76% of the rise in antibiotic/antimicrobial consumption has been estimated.

A joint collaboration of the Drugs for Neglected Diseases initiative (DNDi) and the World Health Organization, GARDP supports R&D via public-private partnerships. It is expected that by the year 2023, the collaboration intends to develop up to four innovative treatments by improving current antibiotics and expediting new antibiotic drug entry.

The report also covers the scope of individual applications and types in each region. The report also covers details about production and consumption patterns, technological developments, revenue growth, market size, market share, key trends and demands influencing market growth in the region, and robust presence of key players in the region.

Emergen Research has segmented the global antimicrobial susceptibility testing/ antibiotic sensitivity testing/ antibiotic susceptibility testing market on the basis of Component, Type, Application, Method, End-Users, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Manual Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Products

Automated Laboratory Instruments

Culture & Growth Media

Consumables

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Antibacterial Susceptibility/Sensitivity Testing

Antiparasitic Susceptibility/Sensitivity Testing

Antifungal Susceptibility/Sensitivity Testing

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Drug Discovery & Development

Clinical Diagnostics

Epidemiology

Others

Method Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Disk Diffusion

Etest Method

Automated Susceptibility Testing Instruments

Genotyping Method

Agar Dilution

End-Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Hospitals

Pharmaceutical Companies

Diagnostic Centers

Clinical Research Organizations

Research Institutes

Additionally, the report covers the analysis of the key players in the industry with a special focus on their global position, financial status, and their recent developments. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis and SWOT analysis have been covered by the report to provide relevant data on the competitive landscape.

Detailed Regional Analysis covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

