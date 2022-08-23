New Website Helps Companies Hire and Support People on the Autism Spectrum
The site (NDtraining.live) will display training and allow companies to share info and resources about how to hire and retain people on Autism SpectrumNEW YORK, NY, USA, August 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ClearWeave Careers has launched NDtraining.live – a new website that helps companies hire and retain the Neurodivergent (Autism Spectrum).
The site displays helpful information and will provide training to companies interested in optimizing their Neurodiversity employment efforts.
“The site will be a ‘go-to’ ‘cyber-place’ for companies willing to learn more and implement real-world steps toward hiring the Neurodivergent,” said ClearWeave Careers and NDtraining founder, Ryan Casey. “The launch will display new strategies that took years in the field to develop,” Casey said.
The site will also allow companies to share helpful information and resources about how to hire and retain Neurodivergent talent.
“We call it ‘ND Training’ as the ‘ND’ in refers to ‘Neurodiversity,” Casey said.
Neurodiversity is a term which implies inclusion of the Neurodivergent – a term used for an individual whose brain: processes, learns, and/or behaves differently from what is considered "typical” or “Neurotypical.”
“People on the Autism Spectrum often identify as being ‘Neurodivergent,” Casey said. "We are offering training classes via NDtraining.live to companies willing to hire from this talented population, because of the many cost and time-effective ways to recruit and support the Neurodivergent," Casey said.
Autism affects 1 in 44 children according to recent CDC statistics. However, more than 66% of young adults on the Autism spectrum are unemployed, according to the Autism Society.
Casey has taught some of these methods to The Guggenheim Museum, Oracle, and CVS.
Some of the training the site will offer include "Neurodivergent 101" – a class that offers the fundamentals about Neurodiversity and how it can be approached in the workplace.
Another class, "Neurodivergent Interviewing" shows "the best ways to interview this population," Ryan Casey said. "For example, typically people on the Spectrum will not make eye contact, and that shouldn't be discounted in the process. We teach companies to look at a candidate via an unbiased skills assessment. This often includes software knowledge, which is an objective measure," Casey said.
Casey speaks to corporations at events and internal groups (such as ERGs - employee resource groups) throughout the United States about Neurodiversity in the workplace. This is usually done remotely to teams within a company / organization.
The site will also display studies done about Neurodiversity employment. Some of these studies cover topics such as: social issues in the workplace, hiring problems for this population, and what is causing the gap in employment in comparison to their Neurotypical counterparts.
Ryan Casey is a neurodiversity in the workplace specialist who trains and speaks at companies. He is the Founder and Executive Director of ClearWeave Careers – a company that helps the Neurodivergent find and retain employment. Ryan has appeared on PBS, spoken at Yale, and has trained teams at: the Guggenheim Museum, Oracle, and CVS.
Ryan Casey, M.A. is a Neurodiversity in the workplace advocate with over 15 years direct experience in the field. He has his Master's in Communication from the University of Hartford.
ClearWeave Careers has secured over 50 jobs for Neurodivergent individuals across the country.
"I have developed innovative strategies to help companies be more inclusive," Casey said. "And this is a win-win, because a company that does this with a support strategy gains a valuable employee."
