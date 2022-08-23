Wolf Administration Awards $1 Million for Environmental Cleanup at Former Richmond Coal Generating Station in Philadelphia

Harrisburg, PA – Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Acting Secretary Neil Weaver announced today the approval of $1 million through the Industrial Sites Reuse Program (ISRP) to the Chester County Economic Development Council to perform environmental remediation on the former Richmond coal generating station in the city of Philadelphia.

“Funding from the Industrial Sites Reuse Program allows boroughs and cities to perform needed environmental remediation to address potentially harmful chemicals,” said Acting Secretary Weaver. “Our investments help communities across the commonwealth in their revitalization efforts to keep Pennsylvania the best place to live, work, and play.”

The ISRP funds will be used for asbestos abatement on the entire building, located at 4101 N. Delaware Ave. In preparation for demolition of the building, significant Asbestos-Containing Material (ACM) was discovered on each floor. Approximately 60,000 square feet of friable and non-friable material in the form of transit paneling, caulking, flooring, piping debris and roofing needs to be removed and properly disposed.

Post-remediation and demolition, the site will be prepared for the development of a mixed-use office and commercial retail building.

The Chester County EDC requested the ISRP grant on behalf of Chernow Development, LLC. The total cost of the remediation project is $1.7 million.

“This ISRP funding has guaranteed safe transition of this area for the full vibrant use of the community. ISRP funding is vital in continuing to transform areas through important remediation projects,” said Acting DEP Secretary Ramez Ziadeh.

The ISRP provides loans and grants for environmental assessments and remediation carried out by eligible applicants who did not cause or contribute to the contamination. The program is designed to foster the cleanup of environmental contamination at industrial sites, thereby bringing blighted land into productive reuse.

