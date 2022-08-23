Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,430 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 224,119 in the last 365 days.

Traffic Detour to Begin for T-804 Spruce Street Bridge Rehabilitation Project in Somerset County

​The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) today announced that a traffic detour will go into effect on Monday, August 29, for work to begin on the T-804 (Spruce Street) bridge rehabilitation project in Paint Township, Somerset County.

Beginning Monday, traffic will utilize a 3.2-mile detour that will follow T-805 (Louella Drive), T-757 (Basin Drive), and T-803 (Statler Road). The detour will be in place no longer than October 17.

Work on this project consists of the removal and replacement of the bridge deck, along with roadway approach work and guiderail and signage upgrades.

This bridge is one of 12 bridges in this contract being completed by George S. Hann & Son, Inc. of Ft. Littleton. All work on this $2.6 million project is expected to be completed by October 2023. Work is weather dependent.

Subscribe to PennDOT news in Bedford, Blair, Cambria, Fulton, Huntingdon, and Somerset counties at www.Penndot.pa.gov/District9

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts

Follow local PennDOT news on Twitter  and like the department on Facebook and Instagram.

Media contact: Tara M. Callahan-Henry, 814-696-7101


You just read:

Traffic Detour to Begin for T-804 Spruce Street Bridge Rehabilitation Project in Somerset County

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.